Photos of the week

Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray, who died in police custody in Baltimore, Maryland, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
An injured boy sleeps on the ground outside the overcrowded Dhading hospital, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Dhading Besi, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
An elderly protester yells as she is blocked by a barricade of policemen while marching down the street during a rally in central Seoul, South Korea, April 24, 2015. About 260,000 workers took part in the nationwide one-day strike, including about 60,000 government employees and 10,000 teachers, protesting against the government's push to cut pensions and ease rules for firing employees. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen during clashes against the Burundi's ruling party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Spanish matador David Galvan is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, April 27, 2015, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebels took control of the army base at dawn after a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up. The capture, reported by a rebel commander and social media videos showing militants inside the base, brought the coalition closer to seizing most of Idlib province and moving toward Latakia, the ancestral home of Assad. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator" at the 2015 White House Correspondents� Association Dinner in Washington April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police during a protest against Burundi's ruling party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in the capital Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. On Sunday, Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. In what was a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore coped with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, with the Washington Monument in the background, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Red Star Belgrade fans cheer amidst smoke during their Serbian Superliga soccer match against Partizan Belgrade in Belgrade, April 25, 2015. The start was delayed for 45 minutes after home Red Star supporters pelted riot police with seats and flares, forcing officers to retreat from the north tier that houses the club's diehard fans. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Demonstrators stop to help a man on a sidewalk in downtown Baltimore during a protest against the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, in Baltimore, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Nepalese police personnel and volunteers clear the rubble while looking for survivors at the compound of a collapsed temple, following the earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Demonstrators attend a torch-bearing march marking the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishuli Bazar to the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
British former police officer Swasie Turner abseils for charity in a wheelchair down the fortification bastions of Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2015. Turner has wheeled himself more than 38,000 miles and raised over �1 million for charity since 1997 after losing his wife to cancer. The traumatic loss came months after he was confined to a wheelchair when he was deliberately run down by a motorcycle while on duty as a police officer. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, April 27, 2015. Mourners lined up for the funeral of Freddie Gray, a Baltimore black man who died in police custody, a death that led to protests in the latest outcry over U.S. law enforcement's treatment of minorities. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A general view of Calbuco volcano spewing ash and smoke near Puerto Varas, April 30, 2015. Chilean volcano Calbuco, which erupted twice last week, began sending a new cloud of ash and gas high into the sky on Thursday. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Students look on during an event marking the one year anniversary of the #BBOG Bring Back Our Girls advocacy group's call for the release of the 219 abducted Chibok school girls in Abuja, Nigeria. April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima take part in the King's Day in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Nijhuis/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Victims of Saturday's earthquake are cremated along a river in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
