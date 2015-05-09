Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat May 9, 2015 | 5:43am EDT

Photos of the week

A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Police arrested one man traveling by ship from Makassar, Sulawesi with 22 of the endangered cockatoos held inside water bottles. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Risyal Hidayat

A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Police arrested...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, May 4, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Police arrested one man traveling by ship from Makassar, Sulawesi with 22 of the endangered cockatoos held inside water bottles. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Risyal Hidayat
Close
1 / 25
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The shelling happened during the visit by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to deliver medical aid to their center in Douma, activists aid. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. The shelling happened during the visit by a Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy to deliver medical aid to their center in Douma, activists aid. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 25
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. of the U.S. stands up on the ropes in his corner after defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in their welterweight WBO, WBC and WBA (Super) title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. of the U.S. stands up on the ropes in his corner after defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in their welterweight WBO, WBC and WBA (Super) title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. of the U.S. stands up on the ropes in his corner after defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in their welterweight WBO, WBC and WBA (Super) title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 25
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. Between 40-50 Arab special forces soldiers arrived in Aden on Sunday and deployed alongside local fighters against the Houthi militia, a spokesman for the Southern Popular Resistance said. REUTERS/Stringer

A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. Between 40-50 Arab special forces soldiers arrived in Aden on Sunday and deployed alongside...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter fires a weapon mounted on a truck during clashes with Houthi fighters in Yemen's southern city of Aden May 3, 2015. Between 40-50 Arab special forces soldiers arrived in Aden on Sunday and deployed alongside local fighters against the Houthi militia, a spokesman for the Southern Popular Resistance said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 25
Local youngsters Bella (L) and Daisy run through a forest covered in bluebells near Marlborough in southern England, May 4, 2015. The Savernake Forest and West Woods, managed by the Forestry Commission and replanted in the 1930s to 1950s with beech trees, provide one of the most spectacular sites in Britain for seeing bluebells at this time of year. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Local youngsters Bella (L) and Daisy run through a forest covered in bluebells near Marlborough in southern England, May 4, 2015. The Savernake Forest and West Woods, managed by the Forestry Commission and replanted in the 1930s to 1950s with beech...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Local youngsters Bella (L) and Daisy run through a forest covered in bluebells near Marlborough in southern England, May 4, 2015. The Savernake Forest and West Woods, managed by the Forestry Commission and replanted in the 1930s to 1950s with beech trees, provide one of the most spectacular sites in Britain for seeing bluebells at this time of year. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 25
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-metre miniature model of the June 18, 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, in this picture taken on April 29, 2015. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout said he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years, to recreate the battlefield as closely as possible in a purpose-built room in his house. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-metre miniature model of the June 18, 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, in this picture taken on April 29, 2015. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout said he spent 40,000...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-metre miniature model of the June 18, 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, in this picture taken on April 29, 2015. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout said he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years, to recreate the battlefield as closely as possible in a purpose-built room in his house. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
6 / 25
Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 25
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a selfie with a baby elephant while touring the Sheldrick Center Elephant Orphanage at the Nairobi National Park, Sunday, May 3, 2015, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a selfie with a baby elephant while touring the Sheldrick Center Elephant Orphanage at the Nairobi National Park, Sunday, May 3, 2015, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry takes a selfie with a baby elephant while touring the Sheldrick Center Elephant Orphanage at the Nairobi National Park, Sunday, May 3, 2015, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool
Close
8 / 25
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Close
9 / 25
A woman paddles in a makeshift boat as she collects recyclable trash from a polluted river in Navotas city, Philippines May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

A woman paddles in a makeshift boat as she collects recyclable trash from a polluted river in Navotas city, Philippines May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A woman paddles in a makeshift boat as she collects recyclable trash from a polluted river in Navotas city, Philippines May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
10 / 25
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 litres a month to 1 million litres. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 litres a month to 1 million litres. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 25
An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow away on nearby ferries to Italy as they seek a better life in Europe beyond crisis-hit Greece. Shocked after as many as 900 people drowned last month in the worst Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory, European Union leaders have agreed to triple funding for sea patrols, but disagreement persists on what to do with those fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. Some in Patras are recent arrivals, often travelling via Turkey, others have languished in the empty buildings for as long as two years. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. Afghan, Iranian and Sudanese immigrants, living precariously in abandoned factories in Patras, southwest Greece, try to stow away on nearby ferries to Italy as they seek a better life in Europe beyond crisis-hit Greece. Shocked after as many as 900 people drowned last month in the worst Mediterranean shipwreck in living memory, European Union leaders have agreed to triple funding for sea patrols, but disagreement persists on what to do with those fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. Some in Patras are recent arrivals, often travelling via Turkey, others have languished in the empty buildings for as long as two years. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 25
A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile region stretching 450 miles (720 km) north-sound from Redding to Bakersfield. California water regulators on Tuesday adopted the state's first rules for mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the region's catastrophic drought enters its fourth year. Urban users will be hardest hit, even though they account for only 20 percent of state water consumption, while the state's massive agricultural sector, which the Public Policy Institute of California says uses 80 percent of human-related consumption, has been exempted. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015. Almonds, a major component of farming in California, use up some 10 percent of the state's water reserves according to some estimates. California ranks as the top farm state by annual value of agricultural products, most of which are produced in the Central Valley, the vast, fertile region stretching 450 miles (720 km) north-sound from Redding to Bakersfield. California water regulators on Tuesday adopted the state's first rules for mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the region's catastrophic drought enters its fourth year. Urban users will be hardest hit, even though they account for only 20 percent of state water consumption, while the state's massive agricultural sector, which the Public Policy Institute of California says uses 80 percent of human-related consumption, has been exempted. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 25
A woman drinks rum during a voodoo ceremony in honor of Kouzen Zaka, also known as St. Isidro, in Mexico City, May 2, 2015. According to Haitain voodoo, Kouzen Zaka is the patron of work, whose patronage will help with employment and safeguard crops from robbers. There are no official temples for the practice of voodoo in Mexico, according to Haitian voodoo priest, Ricardeau Pierre Poyau. Voodoo is defined as an occult religion, according to INEGI (National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico). REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman drinks rum during a voodoo ceremony in honor of Kouzen Zaka, also known as St. Isidro, in Mexico City, May 2, 2015. According to Haitain voodoo, Kouzen Zaka is the patron of work, whose patronage will help with employment and safeguard crops...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A woman drinks rum during a voodoo ceremony in honor of Kouzen Zaka, also known as St. Isidro, in Mexico City, May 2, 2015. According to Haitain voodoo, Kouzen Zaka is the patron of work, whose patronage will help with employment and safeguard crops from robbers. There are no official temples for the practice of voodoo in Mexico, according to Haitian voodoo priest, Ricardeau Pierre Poyau. Voodoo is defined as an occult religion, according to INEGI (National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico). REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 25
A six-year-old acrobat performs on the opening of a tourist festival in Bozhou, Anhui province, China May 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A six-year-old acrobat performs on the opening of a tourist festival in Bozhou, Anhui province, China May 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A six-year-old acrobat performs on the opening of a tourist festival in Bozhou, Anhui province, China May 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 25
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A law enforcement officer uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Avenues in Baltimore, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
16 / 25
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 25
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca (front), Princess Leia (C) and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the MLB baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, United States May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 25
Sumo wrestlers of Nishonoseki clan appeal to the winner of a training bout for the next opponent during a joint training session ahead of the May Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers of Nishonoseki clan appeal to the winner of a training bout for the next opponent during a joint training session ahead of the May Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Sumo wrestlers of Nishonoseki clan appeal to the winner of a training bout for the next opponent during a joint training session ahead of the May Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 25
Israeli border policemen scuffle with a Palestinian man as Israeli forces bulldoze a farmland in Soba village near the West Bank city of Hebron May 6, 2015. Palestinians said they were informed by the Israeli army that they do not have the needed Israeli-issued permission to own lands there. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli border policemen scuffle with a Palestinian man as Israeli forces bulldoze a farmland in Soba village near the West Bank city of Hebron May 6, 2015. Palestinians said they were informed by the Israeli army that they do not have the needed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Israeli border policemen scuffle with a Palestinian man as Israeli forces bulldoze a farmland in Soba village near the West Bank city of Hebron May 6, 2015. Palestinians said they were informed by the Israeli army that they do not have the needed Israeli-issued permission to own lands there. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
20 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak May 6, 2015. The holiday, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy land, is celebrated by lighting bonfires across the country. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak May 6, 2015. The holiday, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak May 6, 2015. The holiday, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy land, is celebrated by lighting bonfires across the country. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 25
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A woman looks on as she waits to disembark from tug boat Asso29 in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, southern Italy, May 4, 2015. Nearly 5,800 migrants were plucked from boats off the coast of Libya and 10 bodies were recovered in less than 48 hours, Italy's coast guard said, in one of the biggest rescue operations this year. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
22 / 25
People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
23 / 25
A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
24 / 25
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 08 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 07 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 06 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast