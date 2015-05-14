Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece April 22, 2015. As Athens faces growing pressure to reach agreement with lenders to avoid financial chaos, an angry Greek...more

Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece April 22, 2015. As Athens faces growing pressure to reach agreement with lenders to avoid financial chaos, an angry Greek public feels the pain of cuts following a six-year recession, with unemployment more than double the euro zone average. A 2,500 km trip from Athens to northeastern Greece and back via the Peloponnese region in the south shows the remnants of a once-flourishing Greek industry, which has suffered a 30 percent drop in production from its peak. Abandoned factories, previously making goods from timber to textiles and cooking oil, are often looted, adding to the scenes of desolation. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

