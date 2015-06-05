Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015 | 8:11am EDT

Photos of the week

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 20
A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money along streets in Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money along streets in Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A man applies kohl eye make up to his pet monkey, named Gulabo (pinky), before it performs tricks for money along streets in Karachi, Pakistan, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
2 / 20
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in central Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 20
Policemen try to grab and control a naked man standing outside a balcony and threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of an apartment building, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, June 4, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, was later controlled by the police after a six-hour standoff. According to local media, Liu assaulted his sister and his mother was also found dead in the apartment. Police has launched an investigation into the case. REUTERS/Stringer

Policemen try to grab and control a naked man standing outside a balcony and threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of an apartment building, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, June 4, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, was later...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Policemen try to grab and control a naked man standing outside a balcony and threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of an apartment building, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, June 4, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, was later controlled by the police after a six-hour standoff. According to local media, Liu assaulted his sister and his mother was also found dead in the apartment. Police has launched an investigation into the case. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. Myanmar landed the boat with 727 migrants on board in the country's western Rakhine state, after keeping the vessel at sea for days, a Reuters witness said. The migrants were found drifting in the Andaman Sea in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. Myanmar landed the boat with 727...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. Myanmar landed the boat with 727 migrants on board in the country's western Rakhine state, after keeping the vessel at sea for days, a Reuters witness said. The migrants were found drifting in the Andaman Sea in an overloaded fishing boat that was taking on water. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 20
A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Divers pulled the 65-year-old woman from the hull of the passenger ship carrying 458 people that capsized on China's Yangtze River and others could still be alive, state media said on Tuesday. REUTERS/cnsphoto

A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Divers pulled the 65-year-old woman from the hull of the passenger ship carrying 458 people that capsized on China's Yangtze River...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. Divers pulled the 65-year-old woman from the hull of the passenger ship carrying 458 people that capsized on China's Yangtze River and others could still be alive, state media said on Tuesday. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Close
6 / 20
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million...more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
Close
7 / 20
A woman prays with her child during a Sunday service in a village near Bujumbura, Burundi, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman prays with her child during a Sunday service in a village near Bujumbura, Burundi, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A woman prays with her child during a Sunday service in a village near Bujumbura, Burundi, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 20
A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A man holds a baby that survived what activists said was a site hit by a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the old city of Aleppo June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 20
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking across Mexico's border en route to the United States. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking across Mexico's border en route to the United States. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 20
A protester, hiding from police, tries to retrieve a machete during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A protester, hiding from police, tries to retrieve a machete during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A protester, hiding from police, tries to retrieve a machete during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 20
A sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson is exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of society are being brought together in the largest show of his work in Britain since 1997. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson is exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of society are being...more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson is exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of society are being brought together in the largest show of his work in Britain since 1997. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 20
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (C) pinches the nose of a supporter as he is surrounded by security staff after arriving at Sydney International airport June 4, 2015, at the start of a twelve-day visit to Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (C) pinches the nose of a supporter as he is surrounded by security staff after arriving at Sydney International airport June 4, 2015, at the start of a twelve-day visit to Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (C) pinches the nose of a supporter as he is surrounded by security staff after arriving at Sydney International airport June 4, 2015, at the start of a twelve-day visit to Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 20
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. The travelers are in the town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. The travelers are in the town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. The travelers are in the town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
15 / 20
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
16 / 20
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter, 79, announced the decision at a news conference in Zurich, six days after the FBI raided a hotel in Zurich and arrested several FIFA officials. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter, 79,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves after his statement during a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, June 2, 2015. Blatter resigned as FIFA president, four days after being re-elected to a fifth term. Blatter, 79, announced the decision at a news conference in Zurich, six days after the FBI raided a hotel in Zurich and arrested several FIFA officials. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
17 / 20
A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party (NDP) during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of former President Hosni Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party (NDP) during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party (NDP) during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of former President Hosni Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
18 / 20
Men carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Men carry an injured civilian at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 20
Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol member Steve Rubin (L) and Henry Miller grab a late meal at a restaurant while out on patrol in San Diego, California, United States March 10, 2015. When you think of a police car patrolling the streets of a U.S. city, the first thing that comes to mind may not be an 88-year-old World War II veteran teamed up with a pilot from the Vietnam war � unless you are travelling through San Diego, California. The Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol, former airline pilots, paramedics or military personnel among them, spot stolen vehicles and help free up regular serving officers. In the process the unarmed recruits often get a new lease of life after finding a more sedate retirement didn't suit them. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol member Steve Rubin (L) and Henry Miller grab a late meal at a restaurant while out on patrol in San Diego, California, United States March 10, 2015. When you think of a police car patrolling the streets of a U.S. city,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol member Steve Rubin (L) and Henry Miller grab a late meal at a restaurant while out on patrol in San Diego, California, United States March 10, 2015. When you think of a police car patrolling the streets of a U.S. city, the first thing that comes to mind may not be an 88-year-old World War II veteran teamed up with a pilot from the Vietnam war � unless you are travelling through San Diego, California. The Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol, former airline pilots, paramedics or military personnel among them, spot stolen vehicles and help free up regular serving officers. In the process the unarmed recruits often get a new lease of life after finding a more sedate retirement didn't suit them. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Ship capsizes in China

Ship capsizes in China

Next Slideshows

Ship capsizes in China

Ship capsizes in China

Rescuers search for more than 400 people missing after a ship capsizes on the Yangtze.

Jun 04 2015
Fleeing Islamic State

Fleeing Islamic State

More than two million people in Iraq and Syria have been displaced in the conflict against ISIS militants.

Jun 04 2015
The Republican field

The Republican field

The official and likely candidates for the GOP nomination.

Jun 04 2015
Adrift at sea, unwanted on land

Adrift at sea, unwanted on land

The United Nations estimates around 2,000 migrants may still be adrift in Southeast Asia.

Jun 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast