Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 9:55pm EDT

Photos of the week

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations vowed at a summit in the Bavarian Alps to keep sanctions against Russia in place until President Vladimir Putin and Moscow-backed separatists fully implement the terms of a peace deal for Ukraine. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations vowed at a summit in the Bavarian Alps...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrial nations vowed at a summit in the Bavarian Alps to keep sanctions against Russia in place until President Vladimir Putin and Moscow-backed separatists fully implement the terms of a peace deal for Ukraine. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of U.S. President Barack Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of U.S. President Barack Obama's staff, Secret Service,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of U.S. President Barack Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Francois Cloete poses in front of an Impala that he shot at the Lwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it threatens wildlife. Now a mooted change in regulations in the United States could affect the number of foreigners who come to Africa to hunt big game, damaging the industry and possibly hurting wildlife. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Francois Cloete poses in front of an Impala that he shot at the Lwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Francois Cloete poses in front of an Impala that he shot at the Lwamanzi Game Reserve in the North West Province, June 6, 2015. Africa's big game hunting industry helps protect endangered species, according to its advocates. Opponents say it threatens wildlife. Now a mooted change in regulations in the United States could affect the number of foreigners who come to Africa to hunt big game, damaging the industry and possibly hurting wildlife. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barreled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer

Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barreled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Blood is seen on a wall after a shooting in Suning, Hebei province, China, June 9, 2015. A Chinese villager armed with a double-barreled hunting gun killed four people, including two police, in northern Hebei province, state media said, a rare outbreak of gun violence in a country where firearms are tightly controlled. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) looks at each other as they ride on an escalator in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) looks at each other as they ride on an escalator in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) looks at each other as they ride on an escalator in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Yaixa Huertas, 9, who is part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, poses for a photograph on Ailigandi Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama May 4, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched group of islands off Panama's Caribbean coast are venerated as Children of the Moon. Albinos make up between 5 and 10 percent of the roughly 80,000 indigenous Gunas who live on the mainland of the Guna Yala region and its islands. With their sensitive skin and eyes, young Guna albinos must be shuttled to and from school, avoiding the baking heat, while they watch their friends play in the streets. June 13th is International Albinism Awareness Day. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Yaixa Huertas, 9, who is part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, poses for a photograph on Ailigandi Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama May 4, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Yaixa Huertas, 9, who is part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, poses for a photograph on Ailigandi Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama May 4, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched group of islands off Panama's Caribbean coast are venerated as Children of the Moon. Albinos make up between 5 and 10 percent of the roughly 80,000 indigenous Gunas who live on the mainland of the Guna Yala region and its islands. With their sensitive skin and eyes, young Guna albinos must be shuttled to and from school, avoiding the baking heat, while they watch their friends play in the streets. June 13th is International Albinism Awareness Day. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A policeman helps an injured collegue during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A policeman helps an injured collegue during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A policeman helps an injured collegue during a clash with students demonstrating to demand changes in the education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A fight breaks out between defense lawyers and family members of victims outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, June 9, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenced 11 men to death for their part in the country's worst violence at a football stadium, which killed more than 70 fans and injured at least 1,000 in 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Houthi militant walks past a building of the Defence Ministry compound damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Houthi militant walks past a building of the Defence Ministry compound damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A Houthi militant walks past a building of the Defence Ministry compound damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A young man skates at the entrance of the Bank of Greece headquarters in Athens June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A young man skates at the entrance of the Bank of Greece headquarters in Athens June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A young man skates at the entrance of the Bank of Greece headquarters in Athens June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local resident carries bread in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident carries bread in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A local resident carries bread in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. According to the state Civil Defense, more than 250,000 people were affected in the State with strong rains. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
An interior view of the control room of the Eastern Star cruise ship, which capsized on the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Barcelona's players and staff members pose with their trophies during celebration parade at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, June 7, 2015. Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium, capping their magnificent season with a title treble. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's players and staff members pose with their trophies during celebration parade at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, June 7, 2015. Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Barcelona's players and staff members pose with their trophies during celebration parade at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, June 7, 2015. Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium, capping their magnificent season with a title treble. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
