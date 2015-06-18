Photos of the week
A hippopotamus walks across a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. At least five people died and several were missing as a result of heavy rainfall and floods overnight in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Georgian news agencies reported....more
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Some 200...more
Migrants from Syria walk in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. Hungary announced plans to build a four-meter-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal migrants. Tens of thousands of migrants enter Europe through...more
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Edina Kotsis (R) of Hungary and Eva Calvo Gomez of Spain fight during their women's 57Kg taekwondo bronze medal fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Shari Watson, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Callum Boswell taste a strawberry tart at the young farmers stand at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. Sprint supremo Bolt says he is taking his time building up to August's Beijing world championships and is looking forward to an explosive showdown there against American Justin Gatlin....more
Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A race goer enjoys a cigar on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People look at a man, who residents said was killed by al Qaeda militants, hanging on a bridge in Yemen's southeastern city of Mukalla June 17, 2015. Al Qaeda militants in Yemen killed two alleged Saudi spies, residents said, accusing them of...more
Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are...more
President Barack Obama reacts as he is told where to stand during the investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch (unseen) at the Warner Theater in Washington June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi during floods that killed at...more
Emma McGowan, 27, laughs as she tries the Electronic Arts (EA) Star Wars Battlefront X-Wing Experience simulator at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. Virtual reality gaming, once a...more
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) takes a nap as she rides a subway train in Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Paris Air Show
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.
Migrant corridor
Tens of thousands of migrants make their way into Europe after entering through the Balkans from the Middle East and Africa.
Fearing deportation
A new immigration law is raising fears in the Dominican Republic of mass deportations of thousands of Haitian migrants as well as stateless Dominicans of...
Chile's angry students
Students in Chile demand better quality and cheaper education in Chile's deeply unequal society.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.