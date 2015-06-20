Edition:
United States
Fri Jun 19, 2015

Photos of the week

A hippopotamus walks across a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. At least five people died and several were missing as a result of heavy rainfall and floods overnight in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Georgian news agencies reported. Animals from the city's zoo including tigers, lions, bears and wolves escaped from cages damaged by the rainfall. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, who attempted to cross the border from Italy were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Migrants from Syria walk in Macedonia near the Greek border June 17, 2015. Hungary announced plans to build a four-meter-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal migrants. Tens of thousands of migrants enter Europe through the Balkans from the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Edina Kotsis (R) of Hungary and Eva Calvo Gomez of Spain fight during their women's 57Kg taekwondo bronze medal fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Shari Watson, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Callum Boswell taste a strawberry tart at the young farmers stand at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. Sprint supremo Bolt says he is taking his time building up to August's Beijing world championships and is looking forward to an explosive showdown there against American Justin Gatlin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A race goer enjoys a cigar on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
People look at a man, who residents said was killed by al Qaeda militants, hanging on a bridge in Yemen's southeastern city of Mukalla June 17, 2015. Al Qaeda militants in Yemen killed two alleged Saudi spies, residents said, accusing them of planting tracking devices which enabled the assassination of the group's leader in a suspected U.S. drone strike last week. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are learning self defence to protect themselves against rape, which is widespread in Kenya, particularly in its slums. Research by the charity Ujamaa, which runs the self defence programme, shows that one in four women in Korogocho experience sexual assault. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
President Barack Obama reacts as he is told where to stand during the investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch (unseen) at the Warner Theater in Washington June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi during floods that killed at least 12 people. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Emma McGowan, 27, laughs as she tries the Electronic Arts (EA) Star Wars Battlefront X-Wing Experience simulator at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 17, 2015. Virtual reality gaming, once a distant concept, became the new battleground at this year's E3 industry convention, with developers seeking to win over fans with their immersive headsets and accessories. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) takes a nap as she rides a subway train in Seoul, South Korea, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Pictures

Podcast