Asmaa, the daughter of Abdul Rahaman al-Sarhan, a blind Syrian refugee, poses with her toy as she plays in her family home in the city of Zarqa, Jordan, June 18, 2015. Sarhan and his family of seven fled from their home in Damascus to Jordan about two and a half years ago. After the World Food Program reduced their humanitarian aid vouchers, Sarhan's sons, Jaber, 15, and Mohammad, 13, had to leave school in Zarqa in Jordan, to find jobs to help feed the family. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

