Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 10, 2015 | 6:55pm EDT

Photos of the week

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 20
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Close
2 / 20
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. United States won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. United States won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. United States won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Close
5 / 20
Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 20
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 20
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 20
A Muslim woman cries near the coffin of her relative among the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre lined up for a joint burial in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Muslim woman cries near the coffin of her relative among the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre lined up for a joint burial in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A Muslim woman cries near the coffin of her relative among the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre lined up for a joint burial in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
9 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 20
A man carries an injured child found in the rubble after an Iraqi Sukhoi jet accidentally dropped a bomb in Ni'iriya district in Baghdad July 6, 2015. The Iraqi plane accidentally dropped the bomb on an eastern Baghdad neighborhood, police and residents said, killing at least five people and destroying several houses. The Sukhoi jet had been taking part in an air strike against Islamic State militants, Iraqi television said. One of its bombs failed to detach from the plane during the mission then fell as the plane was returning to base. REUTERS/Stringer

A man carries an injured child found in the rubble after an Iraqi Sukhoi jet accidentally dropped a bomb in Ni'iriya district in Baghdad July 6, 2015. The Iraqi plane accidentally dropped the bomb on an eastern Baghdad neighborhood, police and...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A man carries an injured child found in the rubble after an Iraqi Sukhoi jet accidentally dropped a bomb in Ni'iriya district in Baghdad July 6, 2015. The Iraqi plane accidentally dropped the bomb on an eastern Baghdad neighborhood, police and residents said, killing at least five people and destroying several houses. The Sukhoi jet had been taking part in an air strike against Islamic State militants, Iraqi television said. One of its bombs failed to detach from the plane during the mission then fell as the plane was returning to base. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
13 / 20
Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. The majority of children living in areas of Gaza hardest-hit during last year's conflict are showing signs of severe emotional distress and trauma, including frequent bed wetting and nightmares, a global children's charity said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. The majority of children living in areas of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. The majority of children living in areas of Gaza hardest-hit during last year's conflict are showing signs of severe emotional distress and trauma, including frequent bed wetting and nightmares, a global children's charity said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 20
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young

Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 20
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. Pope Francis said protecting the planet was no longer a choice but a duty and called for a new "social justice" where access to the earth's resources would be based on equality instead of economic interests. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. Pope Francis said protecting the planet was no longer a choice but a duty and called for a new "social justice" where access to the earth's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. Pope Francis said protecting the planet was no longer a choice but a duty and called for a new "social justice" where access to the earth's resources would be based on equality instead of economic interests. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 20
A pig's head hangs from a meat hook in a market in central Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A pig's head hangs from a meat hook in a market in central Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A pig's head hangs from a meat hook in a market in central Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
17 / 20
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 20
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 20
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological Park, covering an area of 510 square km (197 square miles), is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological Park, covering an area of 510 square km (197 square miles), is known for its...more

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological Park, covering an area of 510 square km (197 square miles), is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 10 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 09 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 08 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast