Photos of the week
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's...more
A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna...more
Megan Rapinoe poses for members of the press during a reception at New York City Hall hosted by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for the U.S. women's soccer team following their ticker tape parade to celebrate their World Cup final win over Japan,...more
Members of the Ribatejo forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal July 9, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Pluto nearly fills the frame in this image from the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) aboard NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, taken on July 13, 2015, when the spacecraft was 476,000 miles (768,000 kilometers) from the surface. More than nine...more
Chairs are seen at the Senate in Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism but now...more
The Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina July, 10, 2015. South Carolina removed the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds to chants of...more
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. celebrates after winning her women's final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A view of an opening in a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 14 , 2015. Guzman sparked a massive manhunt after...more
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gestures as he talks with journalist from a balcony of the Palais Coburg hotel where the Iran nuclear talks meetings are being held in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A drummer performs amongst the shadows of models at the Cadet presentation during Men's Fashion Week, in New York, July 13, 2015. The four-day event by the Council of Fashion Designers of America is the New York debut of Fashion Week: Men's....more
Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A woman cries near the coffins of victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre were transported to the memorial center in Potocari...more
Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan...more
Members of the Russian honor guard perform a ceremonial change-over at the Military Glory hall of the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Southern Resistance fighters check the wreckage of a destroyed Boeing 747 plane at the international airport in Aden, Yemen July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosities & Book Shoppe in Monroeville, Alabama July 13, 2015. In the southern hometown of author Harper Lee, a freight truck unloaded the first...more
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing village of Wangjiang county, Anhui province, China, July 14, 2015. Tong was diagnosed mentally ill when he was in his 20s. His parents, both in...more
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.