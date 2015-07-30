Photos of the week
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A masked far left-wing protester walks during clashes with riot police at a demonstration against the death of Gunay Ozarslan, a member of the far left People's Front who, according to local media reports, was killed by Turkish police during a...more
A nurse (R) leads cataract patients as they walk past a train which serves as a mobile hospital, in Ledu county, Qinghai province, China, July 23, 2015. The train, donated by people from Hong Kong and Macau, came to the county three months ago and...more
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
President Barack Obama tells the crowd not to push as he greets the audience after his remarks at an indoor stadium in Nairobi July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the outskirts of Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India, July 27, 2015. Indian police overcame a group of gunmen dressed in...more
People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children laugh as they swim with floats at the seashore covered by algae, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny stands in a garden during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrow's to raise thousands of...more
Spain's Ona Carbonell performs in the synchronised swimming solo free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are...more
Israeli paramilitary police (L) stand in front of Jewish settlers protesting the demolition of two partially-built dwellings in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Emil Salman
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the third day of a suspension of public transport services in San...more
Former President George Bush is pictured with then Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives...more
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the...more
Plants grow on houses in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. Every...more
Protesters burn an effigy of Philippines' President Benigno Aquino on a road after they are blocked by police to march towards Batasang Pambansa, where Aquino will address the joint session of Congress delivering his last State of the Nation address...more
Afghan boy runs in shallow water for fun on the outskirts of Kabul city, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the...more
A tourist swims inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
