Photos of the week
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
People disarm an Orthodox Jewish assailant shortly after he stabbed participants at the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the...more
The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment, many infants struggle for life in a hospital in...more
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, India, August 5, 2015. At least 75 people have died and tens of thousands have had to take...more
A life-size mount of a world record grizzly bear stands next to a display about Glenn St. Charles, the principal founder and first president of the North American bow-hunting club Pope & Young's museum in Chatfield, Minnesota July 31, 2015. The Pope...more
Bao Lanfang (C), whose son, daughter-in-law and 3-year-old granddaughter were aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, kneels down in front of media before she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing...more
A commuter travels during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Migrants are illuminated by police torches as they run to cross a fence during an attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Cosplayers dressed as character "Mario" celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Super Mario Bros." video games developed by Nintendo during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany August 6, 2015. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games...more
Migrants clamber onto a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 30, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European Union, passing...more
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An aerial view of the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy moves his boat in a flooded village outside Zalun Township, Irrawaddy Delta, Myanmar, August 6, 2015. Myanmar's president urged people to leave the low-lying southern delta region with rain water that has inundated much of the country flowing...more
Jared Peartree, 19, poses for a photograph outside his grandmother's house in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 2, 2014. Peartree says he was 18 and 19 years-old when he was incarcerated on Rikers Island from 2013 to 2014 because "My past...more
A Tibetan pilgrim prays near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest...more
The body of one of the five murdered men is seen at a soccer field in Cuscatancingo, El Salvador August 2, 2015. Five men died while one was wounded by suspected members of the 18th Street gang who shot them after a soccer match, local media...more
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man leads a goat down the slope of the mountain after managing to catch it from Hindu worshippers, who attempted to throw it into the crater as an offering, during the Kasada Festival at Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, Indonesia's East Java province,...more
Members of the Beijing delegation celebrate after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos of the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.