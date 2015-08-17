Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. Comfort women is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused at Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two. Xiantu is the only surviving "comfort woman" of the 16 plaintiffs in Shanxi who sued the Japanese government in 1995 for abducting girls and using them as "comfort women" during World War Two. According to information from China's Commission of Inquiry into the Facts of Comfort Women being Victims, which is based on her own statement during the commission's research, Xiantu was abducted by Japanese soldiers aged 16 and was forced to serve as a "comfort woman" for over 20 days during World War Two. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

