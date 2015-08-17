Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 17, 2015 | 3:45pm EDT

Photos of the week

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. Saudis usually party in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. Saudis usually party in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. Saudis usually party in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
1 / 21
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 21
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 21
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. Taiwan evacuated hundreds of people from their homes as the strongest typhoon to threaten the island in two years churned towards it and was expected to make landfall early on Saturday. REUTERS/Edward Lau

People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. Taiwan evacuated hundreds of people from their homes as the strongest typhoon to threaten the island in two years churned towards it and was expected to...more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. Taiwan evacuated hundreds of people from their homes as the strongest typhoon to threaten the island in two years churned towards it and was expected to make landfall early on Saturday. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Close
4 / 21
A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery and housebreaking incidents in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery and housebreaking incidents in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 21
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 21
Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice weight-less walking in spacesuits on a glacier which resembles the terrain on Mars. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice...more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice weight-less walking in spacesuits on a glacier which resembles the terrain on Mars. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
7 / 21
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 44 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin,...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing at least 44 people, including at least a dozen fire fighters, officials and state media said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 21
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, in Fuente de Piedra, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 8, 2015. Around 600 flamingo chicks were tagged and measured before being placed in the lagoon, one of the largest colonies of flamingos in Europe, according to authorities of the natural reserve. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, in Fuente de Piedra, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 8, 2015. Around 600 flamingo chicks were...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A flamingo and flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, in Fuente de Piedra, near Malaga, southern Spain, August 8, 2015. Around 600 flamingo chicks were tagged and measured before being placed in the lagoon, one of the largest colonies of flamingos in Europe, according to authorities of the natural reserve. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 21
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 21
Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. Comfort women is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused at Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two. Xiantu is the only surviving "comfort woman" of the 16 plaintiffs in Shanxi who sued the Japanese government in 1995 for abducting girls and using them as "comfort women" during World War Two. According to information from China's Commission of Inquiry into the Facts of Comfort Women being Victims, which is based on her own statement during the commission's research, Xiantu was abducted by Japanese soldiers aged 16 and was forced to serve as a "comfort woman" for over 20 days during World War Two. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. Comfort women is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused at...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. Comfort women is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused at Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two. Xiantu is the only surviving "comfort woman" of the 16 plaintiffs in Shanxi who sued the Japanese government in 1995 for abducting girls and using them as "comfort women" during World War Two. According to information from China's Commission of Inquiry into the Facts of Comfort Women being Victims, which is based on her own statement during the commission's research, Xiantu was abducted by Japanese soldiers aged 16 and was forced to serve as a "comfort woman" for over 20 days during World War Two. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 21
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Huge explosions hit an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, triggering a blast wave felt kilometers away and injuring scores of people, Chinese media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Huge explosions hit an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, triggering a blast wave felt kilometers away and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Vehicles are seen burning after blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin municipality, China, August 13, 2015. Huge explosions hit an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, triggering a blast wave felt kilometers away and injuring scores of people, Chinese media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 21
A participant wrestles with a pig in the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A participant wrestles with a pig in the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A participant wrestles with a pig in the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
13 / 21
Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Dancers Karla Enriques, 16 (R), and Yudi Gonzalez, 20, chat in downtown Havana, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 21
Two anti-police demonstrators walk away from a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two anti-police demonstrators walk away from a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Two anti-police demonstrators walk away from a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 21
Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope (R) is pictured fighting with a security guard during the Olympic qualifying match between Costa Rica amd Panama at the Maracana stadium in Panama City August 11, 2015. Wanchope resigned on Wednesday after being involved in a brawl with a security guard at the end of an Olympic qualifying match against Panama. Wanchope, who was observing the match in Panama City between the respective countries' under-23 teams, was shown in video footage to retaliate after being pushed by the man. REUTERS/Roberto Cisneros-La Prensa Panama

Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope (R) is pictured fighting with a security guard during the Olympic qualifying match between Costa Rica amd Panama at the Maracana stadium in Panama City August 11, 2015. Wanchope resigned on Wednesday after being...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope (R) is pictured fighting with a security guard during the Olympic qualifying match between Costa Rica amd Panama at the Maracana stadium in Panama City August 11, 2015. Wanchope resigned on Wednesday after being involved in a brawl with a security guard at the end of an Olympic qualifying match against Panama. Wanchope, who was observing the match in Panama City between the respective countries' under-23 teams, was shown in video footage to retaliate after being pushed by the man. REUTERS/Roberto Cisneros-La Prensa Panama
Close
16 / 21
Alicia, a participant of the Mr and Miss Pride beauty contest, dances during rehearsals at an undisclosed venue in Kampala, Uganda August 1, 2015. "I am contesting for Miss Pride to fight against discrimination of the LGBTI community in Uganda," Alicia said. Homosexuality is taboo in almost all African countries and illegal in most including Uganda, where rights groups say gay people have long risked jail. Fear of violence, imprisonment and loss of jobs means few gays in Africa come out. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Alicia, a participant of the Mr and Miss Pride beauty contest, dances during rehearsals at an undisclosed venue in Kampala, Uganda August 1, 2015. "I am contesting for Miss Pride to fight against discrimination of the LGBTI community in Uganda,"...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Alicia, a participant of the Mr and Miss Pride beauty contest, dances during rehearsals at an undisclosed venue in Kampala, Uganda August 1, 2015. "I am contesting for Miss Pride to fight against discrimination of the LGBTI community in Uganda," Alicia said. Homosexuality is taboo in almost all African countries and illegal in most including Uganda, where rights groups say gay people have long risked jail. Fear of violence, imprisonment and loss of jobs means few gays in Africa come out. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Close
17 / 21
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S....more

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 21
A CS grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 was the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson. Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests both in Ferguson and around the United States following subsequent police killings of unarmed black men in several other cities. It also spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority residents of many U.S. cities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A CS grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 was the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A CS grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 was the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson. Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests both in Ferguson and around the United States following subsequent police killings of unarmed black men in several other cities. It also spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority residents of many U.S. cities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 21
Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European Union, passing from Greece to Macedonia and Serbia and then to western Europe. After walking across the border into Macedonia to the small local station of Gevgelia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat, young infants among them, to travel about 200 kilometers north. Their aim: to enter Serbia on foot, another step in their uncertain search for a better life. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European Union, passing from Greece to Macedonia and Serbia...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European Union, passing from Greece to Macedonia and Serbia and then to western Europe. After walking across the border into Macedonia to the small local station of Gevgelia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat, young infants among them, to travel about 200 kilometers north. Their aim: to enter Serbia on foot, another step in their uncertain search for a better life. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
20 / 21
A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria, in the early morning of August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria, in the early morning of August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria, in the early morning of August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 14 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 13 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 12 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast