Sole Hope Executive Director Dru Collie speaks with children seated in a circle as they wear their new shoes soon after undergoing jigger removal and treatment by Sole Hope in Kalebera village, Jinja district, eastern Uganda, August 6, 2015. The problem of jigger parasites, female sand fleas that burrow their way under skin, is widespread in the eastern, northern and northeastern parts of Uganda. Left untreated, the parasite can lead to secondary infections that can be fatal. NGO Sole Hope works with local and international volunteers to treat sufferers, removing the parasites either with safety pins or razor blades. Encouraging people to cover their feet is part of the battle against the parasite; treatment includes a free pair of shoes as very few of those affected are able to afford even sandals. REUTERS/James Akena

