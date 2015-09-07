Edition:
Photos of the week

A boy climbs onto a fence while playing in Kabul, Afghanistan September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani, one of their relatives told a Canadian newspaper on Thursday. A photograph of the tiny body of three-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday, spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees. His 5-year-old brother Galip and mother Rehan, 35, also died after their boat capsized while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos. His father, Abdullah, was found semi-conscious and taken to hospital near Bodrum, according to Turkey's Sabah newspaper. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A Chinese couple poses during a pre-wedding photoshoot on the Pont de l'Archeveche bridge in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, August 28, 2015. As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
The U.S. flag flies as painters work on a mural of Pope Francis on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York August 28, 2015. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia September 22-27. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Meenakshi Kumari, 23, one of the two sisters allegedly threatened with rape by a village council in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, adjusts her headgear as she sits inside her lawyer's chamber in New Delhi, India, September 1, 2015. A village council in northern India has denied allegations that it ordered two young sisters to be raped because their brother eloped with a higher caste woman. The council's purported ruling led to an international outcry and hundreds of thousands of people have demanded their safety. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A child slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, August 30, 2015. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top of a pole and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and bump up prices. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A policeman carries a baby to safety as migrants try to enter Macedonia near Gevgelija after crossing the border with Greece September 2, 2015. Migrants are trekking from the southern Macedonian border near Gevgelija to the northern border with Serbia on their way to Western Europe. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Nickel Ashmeade and Usain Bolt of Jamaica make selfies after winning the men's 4x100m relay during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A double rainbow is seen above a row of terrace houses in Clapham, south London, Britain September 1, 2015. The second rainbow, above the main arc has the sequence of its colours reversed, with red on the inner side of the bow. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Dust blows across the Playa during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. Participants are still arriving from all over the world for the sold-out festival to spend a week in the remote desert to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition after several explosive devices were thrown from crowds in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev, the interior minister said in a Tweet. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Performers hold balloons after the end of day seven of the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, walks along a railway track near the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A worker cleans the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after a down day for U.S. markets in New York September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A black cap capuchin monkey plays with some food in its enclosure at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belgium, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost certain it had located the Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels. Photographs taken using ground-penetrating radar equipment showed a train more than 100 meters (330 feet) long, the first official confirmation of its existence, Deputy Culture Minister Piotr Zuchowski said. The vehicle was armored, suggesting it was carrying a special cargo, "probably military equipment but also possibly jewelry, works of art and archive documents", he told journalists in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
