Photos of the week
President Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A migrant holds a child in front of Slovenian police at the boarder from Croatia to Slovenia in Harmica, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants walk on a road near the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A civil war veteran known as "Tecomatio" participates in a protest outside the Salvadoran congress building to ask the aproval of a civil war veterans benefits law in San Salvador, El Salvador, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Syrian refugee child reacts while sitting in a swing in Al Zaatari refugee camp, in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A car falls as it is being lifted by a crane at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 21, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations in March. REUTERS/Khaled...more
A man, with his face injured, lies bleeding on the ground after being attacked on suspicion of snatching a mobile phone from a motorist shortly after a rally at Uhuru Park by opposition supporters in a show of solidarity with teachers currently...more
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An anti-coup protester holds a Burkinabe flag in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actor Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, pose backstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A migrant carries a child after crossing the Austrian-Hungarian border into Nickelsdorf, Austria, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a concert in Sao Paulo, December 16, 2014. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to...more
A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not...more
Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants lift their children as they protest to be allowed to cross into Greece near the Turkish border in Edirne, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
An Iraqi army cadet performs "the leap of faith" from a bridge in Baghdad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A migrant child sits on railway tracks at a train station in Tovarnik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
