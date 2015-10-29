A groom holds his bride's hand while walking past damaged buildings as they head to their wedding ceremony in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, October 23, 2015. This Kurdish couple is the first to have a civil marriage after the town was captured...more

A groom holds his bride's hand while walking past damaged buildings as they head to their wedding ceremony in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, October 23, 2015. This Kurdish couple is the first to have a civil marriage after the town was captured from Islamic State by Kurdish-led forces and it was declared part of the system of autonomous self government established by the Kurds. REUTERS/Rodi Said

