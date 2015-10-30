Edition:
Photos of the week

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A groom holds his bride's hand while walking past damaged buildings as they head to their wedding ceremony in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, October 23, 2015. This Kurdish couple is the first to have a civil marriage after the town was captured from Islamic State by Kurdish-led forces and it was declared part of the system of autonomous self government established by the Kurds. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
President Barack Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House in Washington to honor their victory in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
An indigenous man from the Bororo people fires an arrow during the bow-and-arrow competition at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
The moon is seen over the Roman pillars of the Temple of Hercules as it is lit up in blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations at the Citadel in Amman, Jordan, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. According to the Greek Coast Guard, 3 bodies were recovered and 242 people were rescued, without clarifying how many people were onboard. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. South African police fired stun grenades at students who lit fires outside President Jacob Zuma's offices following a week of protests, the first signs of the post-apartheid 'Born Free' generation flexing its muscle. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Rescue workers carry a girl who was injured after an earthquake, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a tug of war with members of the armed services to launch the London Poppy Day, outside City Hall, in London, October 27, 2015. London Poppy Day is a street collection event to raise money for serving and retired members of the armed services and their families. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A deer rests by a river in Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A home-made airship, made by 29-year-old local man Shi Songbo, lifts off during a test flight next to crop fields in Ningling county of Shangqiu, Henan province, China, October 23, 2015. The 10-meter-long, 23-metre-high, two-seated air ship took Shi 300,000 yuan ($47,187 USD) and four months time to finish. Shi and his friends conducted eight successful trial flights on Sunday, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leaps off of his car after winning the U.S. F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas October 25, 2015. Hamilton clinched his third Formula One world championship on Sunday after winning a thrilling and unpredictable U.S. Grand Prix for Mercedes. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Britain's Prince William (L), Prince Harry, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, smile as they take part in 'welly wanging', with children and representatives from charities and Aardman Animations, during a meeting of the Charities Forum at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/Pool

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Students play during their break inside Hosam Kamel school in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 28, 2015. Hosam Kamel school, that was bombed and partially destroyed, started today the new school year after restoration work was done, activists said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, as others wave Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Policemen detain a person dressed as Star Wars character Chewbacca during a regional election near a polling station in Odessa, Ukraine, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ihor Babak

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. The first five border guards - all German - of 400 promised to Slovenia by fellow EU countries are expected to arrive on Wednesday to help channel a huge flow of migrants through the tiny Alpine state, its government said. Interior Ministry state secretary Bostjan Sefic also said 100-120 customs police would join Slovenian soldiers, regular police and private security firms in dealing with an influx that has strapped the country's limited resources. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
