Photos of the week
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30,...more
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black ) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York,...more
Farmer Zhang Xianping rides his pig "Big Precious" during an interview with the media, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 2, 2015. Zhang, a pig breeder, instead of killing it, decided to keep the two-year-old "Big Precious" as pet when...more
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon...more
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip, November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier...more
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Russia has grounded Airbus A321 jets flown by the Kogalymavia airline, Interfax news agency reported,...more
A woman walks inside a bullet-riddled house in Sur district of the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Beluga whales kiss their trainers during a performance at a aquarium in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Somali policeman holds his position during a firefight with Islamist al Shabaab gunmen outside a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 1, 2015. Two bombs ripped into a hotel in the Somali capital and security forces fought Islamist al...more
Lindsay Becker representing the U.S. poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty contest....more
Israeli soldiers take part in a night-time drill on the shore of the Mediterranean sea near the southern city of Ashdod, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Tibetan prayer flags flutter above the Larung valley and its Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute, located some 3700 to 4000 metres above the sea level in remote Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China October 30,...more
A worker talks on his mobile phone in a workshop in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York, October 26, 2015. Willets Point, also known as the Iron Triangle, is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York...more
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. The character "Catrina", also known as the "The Elegant Death", was created...more
