An injured man, who according to witnesses was pushed from a moving vehicle, spits blood as he lies on the side of a road in Nairobi, Kenya, October 30, 2015. The man could hardly stand due to his injuries and appeared to be intoxicated. Around 2 million people live in the shantytowns packed in around Kenya's capital. Crime is high amid chronic unemployment levels, while basic services and sanitation are scarce. Residents try to make the best of things, eking out a living and picking up work where they can. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

