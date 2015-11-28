Edition:
Photos of the week

President Barack Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 68th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Protestors including Lamon Reccord, 16, confront police during a demonstration in response to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in Chicago, Illinois November 25, 2015. Laquan McDonald, 17, was fatally shot by Jason Van Dyke, a Chicago police officer, in October 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A migrant girl holds her toys as Macedonian policemen block migrants at the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 20, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A boat is seen on the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Rescue workers look for bodies of miners killed by a landslide at Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A man stops to look at a frozen handrail as he walks his dogs along the coastline, in Dalian, Liaoning province, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Andrei Terlikov, the head of the Ural Transport Machine Building Design Bureau, as they inspect Russian infantry fighting vehicles with the Armata Universal Combat Platform and a T-14 Armata main battle tank at he Uralvagonzavod factory in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia November 25, 2015. Speaking on a trip to the Ural mountains city of Nizhny Tagil, Putin ordered the dispatch of an advanced weapons system to Russia's Khmeimim air base in Syria's Latakia province. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Belgian soldier patrols a shopping street in central Brussels as police search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sarah Israel, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her hair done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. Thirteen women took part in the third annual beauty contest for Holocaust survivors in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A migrant with his mouth sewn shut in protest sits at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
People help lift a horse who slipped pulling a cart, overloaded with sacks of onions, on outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Students work on an improvised car assembly line as a group of foreign reporters visits a vocational school on a government organised tour in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A monkey doll symbolizing the monkey sent to space by Iran is seen next to the capsule that carried the real monkey at the 6th exhibition of aviation industry in Tehran, Iran, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Palestinian protester sits in a swing as he reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A seagull stands on the art-work "Where the Tides ebb and flow" by Argentinian artist Pedro Marzorati installed in a pond at the Montsouris park ahead of the COP21 World Climate Summit in Paris, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
An armed vigilante holds an AK-47 rifle in the center Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
An injured man, who according to witnesses was pushed from a moving vehicle, spits blood as he lies on the side of a road in Nairobi, Kenya, October 30, 2015. The man could hardly stand due to his injuries and appeared to be intoxicated. Around 2 million people live in the shantytowns packed in around Kenya's capital. Crime is high amid chronic unemployment levels, while basic services and sanitation are scarce. Residents try to make the best of things, eking out a living and picking up work where they can. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
