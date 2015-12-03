Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 3, 2015 | 2:35pm EST

Photos of the week

Demonstrators clash with CRS riot policemen near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Demonstrators clash with CRS riot policemen near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France,...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Demonstrators clash with CRS riot policemen near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 20
Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015 as the French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks during a national day of homage. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015 as the French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015 as the French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks during a national day of homage. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 20
Pope Francis interacts with a patient as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis interacts with a patient as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Pope Francis interacts with a patient as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 20
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
Palestinian girls take part in a ballet dancing course, run by the Al-Qattan Center for Children, in Gaza City November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian girls take part in a ballet dancing course, run by the Al-Qattan Center for Children, in Gaza City November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Palestinian girls take part in a ballet dancing course, run by the Al-Qattan Center for Children, in Gaza City November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 20
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (2nd R) appears at the end of the Chanel Metier d'Art show in Roma at Cinecitta studios in Rome, Italy December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (2nd R) appears at the end of the Chanel Metier d'Art show in Roma at Cinecitta studios in Rome, Italy December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (2nd R) appears at the end of the Chanel Metier d'Art show in Roma at Cinecitta studios in Rome, Italy December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 20
Firefighters demonstrate by lighting themselves on fire in front of a regional government building to demand more work safety measures and against what they say is a covert privatisation of their sector, in Oviedo, northern Spain, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters demonstrate by lighting themselves on fire in front of a regional government building to demand more work safety measures and against what they say is a covert privatisation of their sector, in Oviedo, northern Spain, December 3, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Firefighters demonstrate by lighting themselves on fire in front of a regional government building to demand more work safety measures and against what they say is a covert privatisation of their sector, in Oviedo, northern Spain, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California is shown in this aerial photo December 2, 2015. Gunmen opened fire on a holiday party at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 17 others, then fled the scene, triggering an intense manhunt and a shootout with police, authorities said. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California is shown in this aerial photo December 2, 2015. Gunmen opened fire on a holiday party at a social services...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California is shown in this aerial photo December 2, 2015. Gunmen opened fire on a holiday party at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 17 others, then fled the scene, triggering an intense manhunt and a shootout with police, authorities said. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 20
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 20
Discarded heroin syringes are stuck into a banana tree after they were used by addicts in Hanoi, Vietnam, December 1, 2015. Some of the syringes are re-used by poorer addicts. The estimated number of adolescents dying of AIDS in the Asia Pacific region has more than doubled since 2005, experts said, warning of a "hidden epidemic". REUTERS/Kham

Discarded heroin syringes are stuck into a banana tree after they were used by addicts in Hanoi, Vietnam, December 1, 2015. Some of the syringes are re-used by poorer addicts. The estimated number of adolescents dying of AIDS in the Asia Pacific...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Discarded heroin syringes are stuck into a banana tree after they were used by addicts in Hanoi, Vietnam, December 1, 2015. Some of the syringes are re-used by poorer addicts. The estimated number of adolescents dying of AIDS in the Asia Pacific region has more than doubled since 2005, experts said, warning of a "hidden epidemic". REUTERS/Kham
Close
10 / 20
Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died in a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give financial and moral support to "shidu" parents, those whose only child had died. Zheng Qing said the couple was "emotionally ruined". China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died in a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give financial and moral support to "shidu" parents, those whose only child had died. Zheng Qing said the couple was "emotionally ruined". China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 20
A man uses a binoculars at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 2, 2015. The Satmars, a strictly anti-Zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum's escape from the holocaust, according to organizers. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

A man uses a binoculars at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 2, 2015. The Satmars, a strictly anti-Zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A man uses a binoculars at a mass gathering of Satmar Hasidic Jews in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 2, 2015. The Satmars, a strictly anti-Zionist sect of Judaism, gathered to celebrate the anniversary of their founding Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum's escape from the holocaust, according to organizers. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
12 / 20
Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of Russia award posthumously. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of Russia award posthumously. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
13 / 20
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 20
A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by September 2016, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by September 2016, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
A resident rides an electric bicycle across a street amid heavy smog as vehicles wait for a traffic light next to a statue of pandas, a landmark of the Wangjing area in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A resident rides an electric bicycle across a street amid heavy smog as vehicles wait for a traffic light next to a statue of pandas, a landmark of the Wangjing area in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A resident rides an electric bicycle across a street amid heavy smog as vehicles wait for a traffic light next to a statue of pandas, a landmark of the Wangjing area in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 20
An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
17 / 20
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
18 / 20
A participant is seen under a beam of light as hundreds of people ride indoor bicycles during a campaign to promote body-building exercises, at a gymnasium in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A participant is seen under a beam of light as hundreds of people ride indoor bicycles during a campaign to promote body-building exercises, at a gymnasium in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A participant is seen under a beam of light as hundreds of people ride indoor bicycles during a campaign to promote body-building exercises, at a gymnasium in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
19 / 20
A dog, with his fur dyed green and wearing antlers made out of red fabric, poses for a photograph before participating in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso, Texas, United States November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A dog, with his fur dyed green and wearing antlers made out of red fabric, poses for a photograph before participating in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso, Texas, United States November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A dog, with his fur dyed green and wearing antlers made out of red fabric, poses for a photograph before participating in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso, Texas, United States November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

Next Slideshows

Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

A look at women who serve in America's military, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter announces the U.S. military will open all combat jobs to women.

Dec 03 2015
Islamic State tunnels

Islamic State tunnels

Tunnels used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq.

Dec 03 2015
India's flood of a century

India's flood of a century

Thousands are evacuated and the death toll rises to 269 after the heaviest rains in over a century in southern India.

Dec 03 2015
Pistorius found guilty of murder

Pistorius found guilty of murder

Oscar Pistorius was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, in an appeal court ruling that could see him sent back to prison for at least 15 years.

Dec 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast