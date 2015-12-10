Photos of the week
People dressed as Storm troopers stand at a bar as they pose for a photograph holding cans of beer at the 'For The Love of The Force' Star Wars fan convention in Manchester, northern England, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A local resident stumbles as he wades through flood water on a residential street in Carlisle, Britain December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy walks down a staircase with splashed blood on the walls of a staircase caused by an explosion inside a building in Deir Ammar town, northeast from the city of Tripoli, Lebanon December 5, 2015. A suspected Islamist militant and two members of...more
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic...more
A Peer 1 client wears a "therapeutic benefit" paper hat he made to remind himself of his bad attitude and to show his willingness to ask his Peer 1 brothers for support at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver July 14, 2014. Peer 1 is a drug and...more
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Employees of a bar take pictures with their mobile phones of Spain's Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy (not pictured) as he walks along a street after an election campaign rally in downtown Estepona, southern Spain,...more
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A migrant sits on her bed after arriving at the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school transformed into a new refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jesse Hughes (R) and Julian Dorio, members of Eagles of Death Metal band, mourn in front of the Bataclan concert hall to pay tribute to the shooting victims in Paris, France, December 8, 2015. The band Eagles of Death Metal, known as EODM, was...more
Ballet soloist Valeria Zapasnikova blows into one of her pointe shoes to warm it up before a rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" choreographed by Nacho Duato at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 20, 2015. For theatregoers in St...more
University students create an image of Marilyn Monroe by clearing snow on a soccer pitch, in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. The first German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets will take off for Turkey's Incirlik air base on Thursday, to support the...more
A man stranded in the floodwaters gestures to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The interior of a "destroyer house" is seen during a patrol to erase graffiti in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador December 9, 2015. The El Salvadorean police is conducting an operation to erase graffiti associated with gangs as...more
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. Congressional leaders joined advocates from Newtown Action...more
A migrant worker steps out of his accommodation in an area next to a coal power plant in Beijing during a smog-free and also the last day of the city's first "red alert" for air pollution, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim...more
Next Slideshows
Germany enters battle with ISIS
The first of the German air force Tornado reconnaissance jets takes off for Turkey to support the military campaign against Islamic State.
Planned Parenthood suspect in court
Robert Lewis Dear, accused of killing three people and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic, declared himself guilty and a "warrior for the...
Germany: Home to refugees
Around one million refugees are expected to arrive in Germany this year and local authorities have struggled to cope with scale and pace of the influx.
Merkel: Person of the year
Time magazine named German Chancellor Angela Merkel its 2015 "Person of the Year".
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.