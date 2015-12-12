A boy walks down a staircase with splashed blood on the walls of a staircase caused by an explosion inside a building in Deir Ammar town, northeast from the city of Tripoli, Lebanon December 5, 2015. A suspected Islamist militant and two members of his family were killed in northern Lebanon on Saturday, after the man blew himself up during an army raid on his home, security and medical sources said. The raid took place in the town of Deir Ammar, northeast of the city of Tripoli. The explosion killed the wife and mother of the suspect, who was named as Mohammed Hamzeh, a security source said. At least 10 others were wounded, including four security personnel. A security source said Hamzeh was part of a group that had pledged allegiance to Islamic State. REUTERS/Fathi Al Masri

Close