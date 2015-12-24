A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed...more

A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed on Sunday, a lawyer said, after a court refused to extend his three-year sentence. The case turned a global spotlight on the treatment of women in India, where police say a rape is reported every 20 minutes, and the sentence sparked debate over whether the country is too soft on young offenders. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

