Photos of the week
Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2015. Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official and a...more
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with...more
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in the Manhattan borough...more
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the new year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group...more
A resident pointing a building where Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch stayed in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The wealthy Texas teenager who fled with his mother to Mexico avoided an ostentatious...more
A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015....more
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 28, 2015. Nur Elita received five strokes of the cane for having pre-marital sex...more
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of...more
A young girl from Kurdistan leaves her tent in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, a camp of makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan and Syria gather in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015....more
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. A storm system that triggered deadly tornadoes and flooding in the U.S. Midwest and Southwest pushed north...more
A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of...more
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Students hold portraits of deceased former South Korean "comfort women" during a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman tends to horses as children sleep on fold-out beds in the main street of Lorne during major bush fires south of Melbourne, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Smith/AAP
