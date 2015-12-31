Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 31, 2015 | 3:35pm EST

Photos of the week

Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Charles Edwards Case, who is on death row for murder, types a letter to his attorney with a typewriter inside his cell on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 20
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2015. Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official and a top aide to leader Kim Jong Un died in a car accident, state news agency reported on Wednesday, the latest dramatic death or disappearance in the close circle of deputies to the country's leader. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2015. Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official and a...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2015. Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official and a top aide to leader Kim Jong Un died in a car accident, state news agency reported on Wednesday, the latest dramatic death or disappearance in the close circle of deputies to the country's leader. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
2 / 20
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 20
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 30, 2015. McCrossen was Lemm's partner in the NYPD Warrant Squad. Lemm was one of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in the Manhattan borough...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 30, 2015. McCrossen was Lemm's partner in the NYPD Warrant Squad. Lemm was one of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 20
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the new year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the new year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the new year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 20
A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 20
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group of residents of Mare slums complex that distributes donated toys to children of the community. REUTERS/Fabio Teixeira

Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group of residents of Mare slums complex that distributes donated toys to children of the community. REUTERS/Fabio Teixeira
Close
7 / 20
A resident pointing a building where Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch stayed in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The wealthy Texas teenager who fled with his mother to Mexico avoided an ostentatious lifestyle in the pair's last days at a beach getaway full of hotels, restaurants and bars popular with American tourists, according to people who saw them.The fugitive pair opted for a modest apartment, kept a low profile, and the mother at least once used a false name as they tried to stay under the radar in the Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta, locals and neighbors said. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A resident pointing a building where Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch stayed in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The wealthy Texas teenager who fled with his mother to Mexico avoided an ostentatious...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A resident pointing a building where Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch stayed in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The wealthy Texas teenager who fled with his mother to Mexico avoided an ostentatious lifestyle in the pair's last days at a beach getaway full of hotels, restaurants and bars popular with American tourists, according to people who saw them.The fugitive pair opted for a modest apartment, kept a low profile, and the mother at least once used a false name as they tried to stay under the radar in the Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta, locals and neighbors said. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
8 / 20
A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 20
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 20
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bushfire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
11 / 20
Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 28, 2015. Nur Elita received five strokes of the cane for having pre-marital sex with her boyfriend, according to local media. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, where Islamic law is implemented, according to local media. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 28, 2015. Nur Elita received five strokes of the cane for having pre-marital sex...more

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Nur Elita, an Acehnese woman, screams during caning as part of her sentence in the courtyard of Baiturrahman mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 28, 2015. Nur Elita received five strokes of the cane for having pre-marital sex with her boyfriend, according to local media. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, where Islamic law is implemented, according to local media. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Close
12 / 20
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forced the closure of parts of two major highways and led to evacuations on Saturday, fire officials said. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forced the closure of parts of two major highways and led to evacuations on Saturday, fire officials said. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
13 / 20
A young girl from Kurdistan leaves her tent in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, a camp of makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan and Syria gather in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A young girl from Kurdistan leaves her tent in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, a camp of makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan and Syria gather in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A young girl from Kurdistan leaves her tent in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, a camp of makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan and Syria gather in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
14 / 20
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. A storm system that triggered deadly tornadoes and flooding in the U.S. Midwest and Southwest pushed north on Tuesday, bringing snow and ice from Iowa to Massachusetts and another day of tangled air travel. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. A storm system that triggered deadly tornadoes and flooding in the U.S. Midwest and Southwest pushed north...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri December 29, 2015. A storm system that triggered deadly tornadoes and flooding in the U.S. Midwest and Southwest pushed north on Tuesday, bringing snow and ice from Iowa to Massachusetts and another day of tangled air travel. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
15 / 20
A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of late Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee on a wall in the Calais migrant camp and two other Banksy works in other parts of the city will be protected, local authorities have said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of late Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee on a wall in the Calais migrant camp and two other Banksy works in other parts of the city will be protected, local authorities have said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
16 / 20
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverages factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 20
Students hold portraits of deceased former South Korean "comfort women" during a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Students hold portraits of deceased former South Korean "comfort women" during a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Students hold portraits of deceased former South Korean "comfort women" during a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
18 / 20
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 20
A woman tends to horses as children sleep on fold-out beds in the main street of Lorne during major bush fires south of Melbourne, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Smith/AAP

A woman tends to horses as children sleep on fold-out beds in the main street of Lorne during major bush fires south of Melbourne, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Smith/AAP

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
A woman tends to horses as children sleep on fold-out beds in the main street of Lorne during major bush fires south of Melbourne, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Julian Smith/AAP
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 31 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 30 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 29 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 28 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast