A resident pointing a building where Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch stayed in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The wealthy Texas teenager who fled with his mother to Mexico avoided an ostentatious lifestyle in the pair's last days at a beach getaway full of hotels, restaurants and bars popular with American tourists, according to people who saw them.The fugitive pair opted for a modest apartment, kept a low profile, and the mother at least once used a false name as they tried to stay under the radar in the Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta, locals and neighbors said. REUTERS/Henry Romero

