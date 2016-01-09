Photos of the week
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport, causing at least 10 casualties near to the area where a suicide bomber blew himself up earlier in the...more
Tourists watch the sun rise as Mount Bromo erupts in the background near Ngadisari, Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People dressed up wait to perform before the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during...more
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's...more
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it which worshippers try to...more
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorised Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they...more
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3...more
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites,...more
LaTisha Jones, one of the daughters of Bettie Jones, touches her mother during a visitation in Chicago, Illinois, January 6, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city's police department over its use of deadly force, especially...more
President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Free Syrian Army fighter prays as fellow fighters prepare to launch an attack on forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in what they said was a battle to restore ground that was lost two days earlier, west of Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria...more
Nastya Usachyova, 9, and her mother Natalia, 39, members of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, warm up before swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 14, 2015. The air temperature was about minus 24...more
Relatives and onlookers stand in a building where the home (bottom) of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan was demolished by Israeli security personnel in the Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber January 4, 2016. A spokesperson for...more
Stuffed toys paying tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks are placed amongst a frieze on the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of...more
Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4,...more
Flames rise from Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran January 2, 2016. Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran as Shi'ite Muslim Iran reacted with fury to Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric....more
