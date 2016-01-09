Edition:
Photos of the week

Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport, causing at least 10 casualties near to the area where a suicide bomber blew himself up earlier in the day in the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over the past week. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport, causing at least 10 casualties near to the area where a suicide bomber blew himself up earlier in the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport, causing at least 10 casualties near to the area where a suicide bomber blew himself up earlier in the day in the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over the past week. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Tourists watch the sun rise as Mount Bromo erupts in the background near Ngadisari, Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Tourists watch the sun rise as Mount Bromo erupts in the background near Ngadisari, Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Tourists watch the sun rise as Mount Bromo erupts in the background near Ngadisari, Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
People dressed up wait to perform before the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People dressed up wait to perform before the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People dressed up wait to perform before the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's Hospital will begin a series of extensive facial reconstructive surgeries on Sibomana on Monday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's Hospital will begin a series of extensive facial reconstructive surgeries on Sibomana on Monday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it which worshippers try to catch, with the strong belief that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who retrieves it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it which worshippers try to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it which worshippers try to catch, with the strong belief that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who retrieves it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorised Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as adulterated modern Zionism, the"Hilltop Youth," a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state rivals their hostility toward Arabs, number in the hundreds, by most accounts. But they pose a deep-rooted challenge even for the nationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it struggles to stanch Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed in the absence of peace negotiations. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorised Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorised Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as adulterated modern Zionism, the"Hilltop Youth," a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state rivals their hostility toward Arabs, number in the hundreds, by most accounts. But they pose a deep-rooted challenge even for the nationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it struggles to stanch Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed in the absence of peace negotiations. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3 million yuan (460,000 USD) to build the 36.6-meter-high statue covered in golden paint, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3 million yuan (460,000 USD) to build the 36.6-meter-high statue covered in golden paint, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites, darkening the already bleak outlook for peace talks the United Nations hopes to convene this month. Handout via Social Media Website

A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites, darkening the already bleak outlook for peace talks the United Nations hopes to convene this month. Handout via Social Media Website
LaTisha Jones, one of the daughters of Bettie Jones, touches her mother during a visitation in Chicago, Illinois, January 6, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city's police department over its use of deadly force, especially against minorities. The shooting deaths of two black people - college student Quintonio LeGrier, 19, and Jones, 55, a mother of five and grandmother of 10 - by a police officer late last month, have increased tensions in the city. REUTERS/Frank Polich

LaTisha Jones, one of the daughters of Bettie Jones, touches her mother during a visitation in Chicago, Illinois, January 6, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city's police department over its use of deadly force, especially...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
LaTisha Jones, one of the daughters of Bettie Jones, touches her mother during a visitation in Chicago, Illinois, January 6, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city's police department over its use of deadly force, especially against minorities. The shooting deaths of two black people - college student Quintonio LeGrier, 19, and Jones, 55, a mother of five and grandmother of 10 - by a police officer late last month, have increased tensions in the city. REUTERS/Frank Polich
President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Free Syrian Army fighter prays as fellow fighters prepare to launch an attack on forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in what they said was a battle to restore ground that was lost two days earlier, west of Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter prays as fellow fighters prepare to launch an attack on forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in what they said was a battle to restore ground that was lost two days earlier, west of Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter prays as fellow fighters prepare to launch an attack on forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in what they said was a battle to restore ground that was lost two days earlier, west of Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Nastya Usachyova, 9, and her mother Natalia, 39, members of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, warm up before swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 14, 2015. The air temperature was about minus 24 degrees Celsius. "I feel cold at first but I overcome it," says Nastya. "Many of my friends and their parents say it's impossible to bathe in the winter in the Yenisei River. They don't approve." Nastya, whose mother Natalia, 39, is a former world champion in winter swimming, first took to the icy water when she was aged two. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Nastya Usachyova, 9, and her mother Natalia, 39, members of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, warm up before swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 14, 2015. The air temperature was about minus 24...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Nastya Usachyova, 9, and her mother Natalia, 39, members of the Cryophile winter swimmers club, warm up before swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 14, 2015. The air temperature was about minus 24 degrees Celsius. "I feel cold at first but I overcome it," says Nastya. "Many of my friends and their parents say it's impossible to bathe in the winter in the Yenisei River. They don't approve." Nastya, whose mother Natalia, 39, is a former world champion in winter swimming, first took to the icy water when she was aged two. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Relatives and onlookers stand in a building where the home (bottom) of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan was demolished by Israeli security personnel in the Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber January 4, 2016. A spokesperson for the Israeli army said on Monday that security personnel demolished the house of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan and sealed off the house of Allah Daud Ali Abu Jamal in Jabel Mukaber. The spokesperson added that on October 13, 2015 Allyan and a second assailant shot and stabbed passengers riding a public bus killing three Jews, and Jamal killed one Jewish man in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Relatives and onlookers stand in a building where the home (bottom) of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan was demolished by Israeli security personnel in the Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber January 4, 2016. A spokesperson for...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Relatives and onlookers stand in a building where the home (bottom) of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan was demolished by Israeli security personnel in the Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber January 4, 2016. A spokesperson for the Israeli army said on Monday that security personnel demolished the house of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan and sealed off the house of Allah Daud Ali Abu Jamal in Jabel Mukaber. The spokesperson added that on October 13, 2015 Allyan and a second assailant shot and stabbed passengers riding a public bus killing three Jews, and Jamal killed one Jewish man in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Stuffed toys paying tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks are placed amongst a frieze on the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Stuffed toys paying tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks are placed amongst a frieze on the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Stuffed toys paying tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks are placed amongst a frieze on the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Flames rise from Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran January 2, 2016. Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran as Shi'ite Muslim Iran reacted with fury to Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. REUTERS/TIMA/Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA

Flames rise from Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran January 2, 2016. Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran as Shi'ite Muslim Iran reacted with fury to Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric....more

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Flames rise from Saudi Arabia's embassy during a demonstration in Tehran January 2, 2016. Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran as Shi'ite Muslim Iran reacted with fury to Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. REUTERS/TIMA/Mehdi Ghasemi/ISNA
