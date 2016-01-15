Photos of the week
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice....more
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man with no pants rides the subway during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The cast of "Transparent" pose in various positions as they arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Russia's President Vladimir Putin practises with Musa Mogushkov of Russian national judo team during a training session in Sochi, Russia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin
President Barack Obama reacts to cheers as he arrives at the podium to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dead sperm whales are seen washed up on a beach on Texel Island, The Netherlands, January 13, 2016. The five sperm whales that beached on the Dutch lsland of Texel died overnight, Dutch media reported. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016....more
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Girls hold dolls featuring Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen before she addresses supporters during a campaigning rally in Hsinchu ,Taiwan January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Swiss Guard (R) who fell ill is helped as Pope Francis leads the weekly audience at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
7-Eleven store clerk M. Faroqui celebrates after selling a winning Powerball ticket, in Chino Hills, California January 13, 2016. A winning ticket was sold there for the massive $1.59 billion Powerball lottery, officials said after drawing the...more
A relative of Palestinian militant Mussa Zeater, who was killed in an attack by an Israeli aircraft, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2016. The Israeli aircraft attacked a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on...more
Japanese women wearing kimonos look at their mobile phones after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. According to a government announcement, more than 1.2 million men and women who were born in...more
Blood stains are seen on the floor next to a plate bearing the house number of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in...more
Doctors check on a man during a police round up of suspected drug addicts, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 27, 2015. Afghan officials have opened a new drug treatment centre in an abandoned NATO military base in Kabul, in the latest attempt to stamp...more
Herders ride horses on snow-covered field in Zhaosu County, Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of the Istanbul Medical Chamber place carnations near the blast site at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of them German...more
Former ballerina Luke Willis plays on a sand berm after sunset in Encinitas, California, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
