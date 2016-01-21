Edition:
Photos of the week

A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2016. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2016. Even though the exact origins of the festival are not known, various theories exist linking it to the mythological punishment of Caco by Hercules; a relation to ceremonies celebrated by the American Indians that were seen by the first conquerors; or to a cattle thief being ridiculed and expelled by his village neighbours. The Jarramplas festival takes place annually to mark Saint Sebastian's Day. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A visitor takes a selfie beside a Geminoid HI-2 robot, which is made in likeness of its creator, Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro (not pictured), during the opening ceremony of the Congress of the Future event in Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Participants sit at a bar during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
On an unseasonably cold day, a homeless person tries to stay warm at the entrance of a subway station near the White House in Washington January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Plane spotters take pictures as an Airbus A333-300 passenger jet of Swiss arline takes off from Zurich Airport, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Minsk, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills on a street in Gaza City January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a combat diver during her visit to Naval Base Command in Kiel, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Blood stains and flak jackets used by attackers remain in the hallway of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousands youths demonstrated outside the local government office in Kasserine, the impoverished central town where protests began this week after a young man killed himself after apparently being refused a public job. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
The dead body of Antonio Jimenez Patrix lies on the floor after he was killed at the Central Market in San Salvador, July 17, 2015. Patrix was working for a man who owns a stall selling bananas at the market. The owner refused to pay extortion money and Patrix, who was selling the bananas on behalf of the owner, was shot dead, according to local media. In El Salvador the number of homicides surged 70 percent last year, making the central American nation among the most violent countries in the world. Violence and murders have risen steadily since a 2012 truce between the two main street gangs began to fall apart. Months of reporting show killings in the suburbs of the capital, San Salvador, where powerful gangs known as maras control entire neighborhoods. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A volunteer at a Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, United States, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Two men remove the Indonesian flag as the compound of the Gafatar sect burns after being set on fire by local villagers, at Antibar village in Mempawah Regency, Indonesia West Kalimantan Province, January 19, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Local authorities and police evacuated members of the Gafatar sect to an army barracks located some 70 km (43 miles) away from Antibar for their safety following recent disputes between the sect and the villagers, Antara said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A picture of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Greek pensioner holds a shepherd's crook during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
