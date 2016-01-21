The dead body of Antonio Jimenez Patrix lies on the floor after he was killed at the Central Market in San Salvador, July 17, 2015. Patrix was working for a man who owns a stall selling bananas at the market. The owner refused to pay extortion money...more

The dead body of Antonio Jimenez Patrix lies on the floor after he was killed at the Central Market in San Salvador, July 17, 2015. Patrix was working for a man who owns a stall selling bananas at the market. The owner refused to pay extortion money and Patrix, who was selling the bananas on behalf of the owner, was shot dead, according to local media. In El Salvador the number of homicides surged 70 percent last year, making the central American nation among the most violent countries in the world. Violence and murders have risen steadily since a 2012 truce between the two main street gangs began to fall apart. Months of reporting show killings in the suburbs of the capital, San Salvador, where powerful gangs known as maras control entire neighborhoods. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

