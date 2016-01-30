Edition:
Photos of the week

A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. A winter storm dumped nearly 2 feet (58 cm) of snow on the suburbs of Washington, D.C., before moving on to Philadelphia and New York, paralyzing road, rail and airline travel along the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
1 / 20
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
2 / 20
Gleyse Kelly holds her daugther Maria Geovana, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed by the alarming surge in cases of babies born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder associated to the mosquito-borne virus. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
3 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Belz Hasidic dynasty attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, the Jewish Arbor day in Jerusalem January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
4 / 20
A man carries a television away from a fire in a slum area next to railway tracks in Kampung Bandan, North Jakarta, Indonesia January 26, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed approximately 100 wooden dwellings, built along a busy railway line. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
5 / 20
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corps are seen in training at a military training base in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
6 / 20
A sloth holds on to the post of a traffic barrier on a highway, in this handout photo provided by Ecuador's Transit Commission, in Quevedo, Ecuador on January 22, 2016. Transit police officers, who were patrolling the new highway found the sloth after it had apparently tried to cross the street and returned the animal to its natural habitat after a veterinarian found it to be in perfect condition, according to a press release. REUTERS/Ecuador's Transit Commission/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
7 / 20
An Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of India's Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
8 / 20
An old locomotive train that was used for transporting coal is preserved as a monument at Ny-Alesund, in Svalbard, Norway, October 13, 2015. A Norwegian chain of islands just 1,200 km (750 miles) from the North Pole is trying to promote new technologies, tourism and scientific research in a shift from high-polluting coal mining that has been a backbone of the remote economy for decades. Norway suspended most coal mining on the Svalbard archipelago last year because of the high costs, and is looking for alternative jobs for about 2,200 inhabitants on islands where polar bears roam. Part of the answer may be to boost science: in Ny-Alesund, the world's most northerly permanent non-military settlement, scientists from 11 nations including Norway, Germany, France, Britain, India and South Korea study issues such as climate change. The presence of Norway, a NATO member, also gives the alliance a strategic foothold in the far north, of increasing importance after neighbouring Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
9 / 20
A balloon flies during the 38th International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland January 23, 2016. For nine days balloonists from 15 countries take part in the ballooning event in the Swiss mountain resort famous for ideal flight conditions due to an exceptional microclimate. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
10 / 20
Tourists on top of a double decker sightseeing bus, take cover against the crashing waves at the seafront Malecon in Havana January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
11 / 20
The moon rises over the Toronto city skyline as seen from Milton, Ontario, Canada, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
12 / 20
A Palestinian man lies on a couch in his flooded house that was damaged during the 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
13 / 20
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
14 / 20
A girl poses for a picture as she attends a party for children affected by war and in need of psychological support, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria January 24, 2016. The party was organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
15 / 20
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
16 / 20
Drones hover as a model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
17 / 20
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
18 / 20
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal bluff beneath them. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
19 / 20
The moon is seen next to the Messeturm (fair tower) in Frankfurt, Germany, early evening, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
20 / 20
