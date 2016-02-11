A migrant, identified as 20-year old Pelen Hussein from Syria, stands on top of a capsized boat as he waits to be rescued by the members of Turkish Coast Guard Air Command in the Aegean Sea off the waters of Edremit bay, Turkey February 8, 2016, in...more

A migrant, identified as 20-year old Pelen Hussein from Syria, stands on top of a capsized boat as he waits to be rescued by the members of Turkish Coast Guard Air Command in the Aegean Sea off the waters of Edremit bay, Turkey February 8, 2016, in this handout photo provided by the Turkish Coast Guard Command. Twenty-seven migrants, 11 of them children, drowned off Turkey's Aegean coast as they tried to reach a Greek island, the Turkish coast guard said. The boat sank in the Aegean Sea near the Edremit area of the northwestern province Balikesir. REUTERS/Turkish Coast Guard Command/Handout via Reuters

