Photos of the week
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Daniele Santos, 29, combs the hair of her son Juan Pedro who is 2-months old and born with microcephaly, after bathing him at their house in Recife, Brazil, February 9, 2016. The mosquito-borne virus, which is widespread in Brazil and has been linked...more
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mongkok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early to quell fights after authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong...more
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio scuffles with a man dressed as a robot outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Refugees and migrants line up to receive a meal inside a terminal, moments after arriving aboard the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Secret Service agents (C) are covered in snow protecting Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. At left and right are campaign staff. REUTERS/Rick...more
An Iraqi soldier launches a rocket-propelled grenade towards Islamic State militants, west of Falluja, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch from a rooftop as a wild elephant runs after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in Siliguri after entering from a nearby forest. REUTERS/Stringer
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An eight-month-old female California sea lion pup is seen after being found sleeping in a booth in the dining room of the iconic Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, California, February 4, 2016. A rescue team from the SeaWorld San Diego theme park...more
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant, identified as 20-year old Pelen Hussein from Syria, stands on top of a capsized boat as he waits to be rescued by the members of Turkish Coast Guard Air Command in the Aegean Sea off the waters of Edremit bay, Turkey, February 8, 2016....more
A woman' s hair is blown across her face as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A reveller of the Estacio de Sa samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in this photo taken from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, February 5, 2016. A Japanese volcano about 50 km (30 miles) from a nuclear...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.