Photos of the week

A Russian army sapper works at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this handout photo released by Russian Ministry of Defence on April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Young monks take a break from their studies at Changangkha Lhakhang temple in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 13, 2016. Built in the 12th century, Changangkha Lhakhang is the oldest temple in Thimphu. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A boy stands on the staircase of a riddled building in Beirut, Lebanon April 13, 2016. Wednesday marked the 41st anniversary of Lebanon's civil war (1975-1990). REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A carp swims in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
President Barack Obama blows bubbles during the 2016 White House Science Fair in Washington, April 13, 2016. The bubble maker was made on a 3D printer by Jacob Leggette, 9, of Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Audience members sit behind the reflection of a U.S. flag as Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in a hockey rink at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A wolf looks into the camera at the 30 km (19 miles) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in the abandoned village of Orevichi, Belarus, March 2, 2016. What happens to the environment when humans disappear? Thirty years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, booming populations of wolf, elk and other wildlife in the vast contaminated zone in Belarus and Ukraine provide a clue. On April 26, 1986, a botched test at the nuclear plant in Ukraine, then a Soviet republic, sent clouds of smouldering radioactive material across large swathes of Europe. Over 100,000 people had to abandon the area permanently, leaving native animals the sole occupants of a cross-border "exclusion zone" roughly the size of Luxembourg. Photo taken with trail camera. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A soldier from Indonesia's Rapid Reaction Strike Force (PPRC) jumps out from the back of an Air Force transport plane during a parachute training exercise in Tarakan, North Kalimantan province, April 13, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Fadlansyah/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
The Empire State Building is seen in the background from Transmitter Park as Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders gestures during a campaign rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Hassan Hanafi, a former media officer for the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, stands tied to a pole before his execution by shooting at close range on a field in General Kahiye Police Academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
An inmate couple kiss and joke at the transgender gallery in La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama January 29, 2016. Inmates of La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City are housed in makeshift cells amid heavy overcrowding, living in grimy conditions and with limited medical attention. Many prisoners in the Central American nation languish for years without being sentenced. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A woman poses with a cut-out of Vladimir Putin in the "President Cafe" in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, April 7, 2016. Dozens of photos of Vladimir Putin, from childhood to Russian President, hang on the walls of President Cafe in a working-class area of Krasnoyarsk, a city in eastern Siberia. A life-size cut-out of Putin stands by the bar. Images of President Barack Obama, as well as leaders of Germany and Britain, greet customers in the toilets. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Ivan Shamyanok, 90, shaves in his house in the village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, Belarus March 15, 2016. Shamyanok says the secret to a long life is not leaving your birthplace even when it is a Belarusian village poisoned with radioactive fallout from a nuclear disaster. In April 1986, a botched test at a nuclear plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, sent clouds of smouldering nuclear material across swathes of Europe and forced more than 100,000 people to leave a permanently contaminated "exclusion zone". April 26, 2016 marks the 30th anniversary of the worst nuclear meltdown in history. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Trees and water marks are seen on previously submerged land at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela April 11, 2016. Drought has turned parts of Venezuela's Guri dam, one of the world's biggest, into desert, but the government is optimistic of rain within weeks to drive the vast installation that provides the bulk of the OPEC nation's power. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
