Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016 | 8:00pm EDT

Photos of the week

Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir, 21, adjusts her cap inside a bedroom at a site near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq April 20, 2016. When Islamic State swept into the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar in 2014, a few young Yazidi women took up arms against the militants attacking women and girls from their community. The killing and enslaving of thousands from Iraq's minority Yazidi community focused international attention on the group's violent campaign to impose its radical ideology and prompted Washington to launch an air offensive. It also prompted the formation of this unusual 30-woman unit made up of Yazidis as well as Kurds from Iraq and neighbouring Syria. For them, only one thing matters: revenge for the women raped, beaten and executed by the jihadist militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Wizz Air's Airbus A-321 flying along the Danube river during an air show in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Police officers detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Singer-Songwriter Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A woman walks among debris after fire destroyed shelters at a camp for internally displaced Rohingya Muslims in the western Rakhine State near Sittwe, Myanmar May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Beach-goers stand still as a two-minute siren marking annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is sounded in Netanya, Israel May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea to complete one of the greatest ever sporting achievements.The Foxes' Premier League campaign has captivated fans in the provincial English city as well as sports fans worldwide. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
People kitesurf in the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv, Israel May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Musician Kanye West (L) and wife Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
A woman sits on a terrace at Tiki hostel in Cantagalo favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2016. Hostels in a few of Rio�s more than 1,000 slums serve not only as a cheap housing alternative for the more adventurous among the estimated 500,000 foreign tourists expected to arrive for the Olympics in August. The establishments also open up the rich culture of the city's shantytowns for travelers, giving them a glimpse into once "no-go" areas where about one-fifth of Rio's population lives. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for it's final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at The Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Villarrica national park in Pucon, Chile, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
