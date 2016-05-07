Photos of the week
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir, 21, adjusts her cap inside a bedroom at a site near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq April 20, 2016. When Islamic State swept into the northern Iraqi town of...more
Participants take part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revellers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week...more
Wizz Air's Airbus A-321 flying along the Danube river during an air show in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Police officers detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Singer-Songwriter Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016....more
A woman walks among debris after fire destroyed shelters at a camp for internally displaced Rohingya Muslims in the western Rakhine State near Sittwe, Myanmar May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at the Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016....more
Beach-goers stand still as a two-minute siren marking annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is sounded in Netanya, Israel May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their...more
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People kitesurf in the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv, Israel May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Musician Kanye West (L) and wife Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2,...more
A child plays as she enjoys a day out in Laguna de San Carlos, Panama May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman sits on a terrace at Tiki hostel in Cantagalo favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2016. Hostels in a few of Rio�s more than 1,000 slums serve not only as a cheap housing alternative for the more adventurous among the estimated...more
One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for it's final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at The Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Villarrica national park in Pucon, Chile, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
