Photos of the week

A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A visitor to the Sydney Botanical Garden's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival takes a picture of the 'Cathedral of Light' during a preview of the annual interactive light installation and projection event around Sydney May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The space shuttle Endeavour's external fuel tank ET-94 makes its way to the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The space shuttle Endeavour's external fuel tank ET-94 makes its way to the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
The space shuttle Endeavour's external fuel tank ET-94 makes its way to the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, India May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Members of the Ukrainian national guard "Azov" regiment and activists of the Azov civil corp take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine under the Minsk peace agreement, in Kiev, Ukraine, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Precious Perez, 18, who has been blind since birth, gets her dress and hair adjusted by her aunt Norma Gonzalez (L) and her mother Jennifer (R) as she prepares for her prom at her home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States May 21, 2016. Precious Perez slipped into her full-length strapless prom gown and said it made her feel like storybook royalty, an experience shared by many of her peers at high schools across the United States. Blind since birth, Perez, could not see the dress's mint green colour, but said that didn't limit her ability to enjoy the formal dance, a common rite of passage for American teens. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Precious Perez, 18, who has been blind since birth, gets her dress and hair adjusted by her aunt Norma Gonzalez (L) and her mother Jennifer (R) as she prepares for her prom at her home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States May 21, 2016. Precious...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Precious Perez, 18, who has been blind since birth, gets her dress and hair adjusted by her aunt Norma Gonzalez (L) and her mother Jennifer (R) as she prepares for her prom at her home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States May 21, 2016. Precious Perez slipped into her full-length strapless prom gown and said it made her feel like storybook royalty, an experience shared by many of her peers at high schools across the United States. Blind since birth, Perez, could not see the dress's mint green colour, but said that didn't limit her ability to enjoy the formal dance, a common rite of passage for American teens. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The manager of Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory wears a mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he poses after talking to reporters in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, May 25, 2016. There's no masking the facts. One Chinese factory is expecting Donald Trump to beat his likely U.S. presidential rival Hilary Clinton in the popularity stakes. At the Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory, a Halloween and party supply business that produces thousands of rubber and plastic masks of everyone from Osama Bin Laden to Spiderman, masks of Donald Trump and Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton faces are being churned out. Sales of the two expected presidential candidates are at about half a million each but the factory management believes Trump will eventually run out the winner. "Even though the sales are more or less the same, I think in 2016 this mask will completely sell out," said factory manager Jacky Chen, indicating a Trump mask. REUTERS/Aly Song

The manager of Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory wears a mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he poses after talking to reporters in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, May 25, 2016. There's no masking the facts....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
The manager of Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory wears a mask of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he poses after talking to reporters in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, May 25, 2016. There's no masking the facts. One Chinese factory is expecting Donald Trump to beat his likely U.S. presidential rival Hilary Clinton in the popularity stakes. At the Jinhua Partytime Latex Art and Crafts Factory, a Halloween and party supply business that produces thousands of rubber and plastic masks of everyone from Osama Bin Laden to Spiderman, masks of Donald Trump and Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton faces are being churned out. Sales of the two expected presidential candidates are at about half a million each but the factory management believes Trump will eventually run out the winner. "Even though the sales are more or less the same, I think in 2016 this mask will completely sell out," said factory manager Jacky Chen, indicating a Trump mask. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors watch a woman walk past as they walk through Times Square during Fleet Week in New York May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A damaged minaret of a mosque is pictured in the rebel-held area of Deraa, Syria May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Afghan boys look a damaged window of a shop after a suicide attack in west of Kabul, Afghanistan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan boys look a damaged window of a shop after a suicide attack in west of Kabul, Afghanistan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Afghan boys look a damaged window of a shop after a suicide attack in west of Kabul, Afghanistan May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A line of Indian Runner Ducks walk past farm buildings at the Vergenoegd wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa, May 18, 2016. Each day, a quack squad of killer ducks are released for the first of two sorties at South Africa's Vergenoegd wine farm in Stellenbosch. Their mission - seek and destroy thousands of pests out to ruin the season's harvest. Fanning out across the vineyards, some 1,000 Indian Runner ducks hone in on their hidden targets with uncanny precision, locating the tiny white dune snails feasting on budding vines. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A line of Indian Runner Ducks walk past farm buildings at the Vergenoegd wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa, May 18, 2016. Each day, a quack squad of killer ducks are released for the first of two sorties at South Africa's Vergenoegd wine farm...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A line of Indian Runner Ducks walk past farm buildings at the Vergenoegd wine estate near Cape Town, South Africa, May 18, 2016. Each day, a quack squad of killer ducks are released for the first of two sorties at South Africa's Vergenoegd wine farm in Stellenbosch. Their mission - seek and destroy thousands of pests out to ruin the season's harvest. Fanning out across the vineyards, some 1,000 Indian Runner ducks hone in on their hidden targets with uncanny precision, locating the tiny white dune snails feasting on budding vines. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A young girl gets drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS
A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, in this picture taken on May 20, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, in this picture taken on May 20, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A porter carries goods at camp four at Everest, in this picture taken on May 20, 2016. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pictured through a gap in a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market, which features an image of the Queen, during a visit to the 2016 Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Pink performs "Just Like Fire" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pink performs "Just Like Fire" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Pink performs "Just Like Fire" at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Estonia's olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Estonia's olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Estonia's olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman walks on the Croisette during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. Photographing the Cannes Film Festival comes with highs and lows: from the long hours and painstaking task of setting up equipment to the thrill of getting the perfect shot. Reuters photographers have not only worked to capture auteurs talking about their films and stars posing on the red carpet. They have also shot a set of pictures showing their own quirky view from behind the scenes as they travelled to Cannes to cover the event. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman walks on the Croisette during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. Photographing the Cannes Film Festival comes with highs and lows: from the long hours and painstaking task of setting up equipment to the thrill of...more

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
A woman walks on the Croisette during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. Photographing the Cannes Film Festival comes with highs and lows: from the long hours and painstaking task of setting up equipment to the thrill of getting the perfect shot. Reuters photographers have not only worked to capture auteurs talking about their films and stars posing on the red carpet. They have also shot a set of pictures showing their own quirky view from behind the scenes as they travelled to Cannes to cover the event. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
