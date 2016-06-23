Photos of the week
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different collars (jabots) she wears with her robes, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cuillin Cox, the son of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, arrives by boat to attend a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cleveland Cavaliers Lebron James celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Iceland's Ari Skulason celebrates with a baby after the match against Austria., June 22, 2016 REUTERS/Darren Staples
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas jokes with his clerks as he describes their decision-making process in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Brazil's synchronised swimmers Maria Eduarda Miccuci (R) and Luisa Borges perform during a photo session at the Rio Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brothers of Belal Al-Zuhbe, one of the solders killed in an attack on a border military post near a camp for Syrian refugees, cry during Al-Zuhbe's funeral at Nahleh village in the city of Jerash, north of Amman, Jordan, June 21, 2016....more
Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee at Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A military personnel is seen next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
A riot police officer walks past a burned truck carrying chickens after clashes with protesters from the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers� union during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reform, in...more
The Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S., descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan),...more
Lucyvette Padro (C) kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16,...more
An female England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as she rides on the shoulders of her mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Civilians, who fled the violence in Manbij city, arrive to the southeastern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn, New York, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman looks at her mobile phone to check the time before the morning prayer begins during the holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of the northern Israeli city of Arce June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
