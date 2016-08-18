Edition:
Photos of the week

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A supporter watches U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A CAL FIRE firefighter moves a mannequin head from a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, U.S. August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Police in riot gear assemble in an alley after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People wait for the arrival of American pop star Madonna in front of a hotel in Havana, Cuba, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man collects coconuts and other items thrown as offerings by worshippers in the Sabarmati river, a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, India, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Photographers work from the photographers' tribune in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A Palestinian man points a plank at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the Russian channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka, Ukraine, August 10, 2016. For Shazhkova, channel-surfing in the front line town of Avdiyivka is a monotonous business. With the face of Vladimir Putin looming large on her TV screen, she flicks over to the next station with a sigh, only to land on the Russian army's official channel. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 12, 2016. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the U.S. after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A still image taken on August 18, 2016 from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo on August 17, 2016, shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carterof Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110 hurdles heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
