Photos of the week
A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos September 3, 2016. From 1964 to 1973, U.S. warplanes dropped more than 270...more
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela, August 25, 2016. Venezuelans struggling to feed their families let alone...more
The Soyuz TMA-20M spacecraft capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew, comprised of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skripochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia, lands near the town of Zhezkazgan (Dzhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, September 7,...more
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France, September 7, 2016. Work on building a wall along the approach road to the French port of Calais to...more
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the airport following a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, United States, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A woman loyal to the Houthi movement hold an RPG weapon as she takes part in a parade to show support for the movement in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Dennis Flores (C) is greeted by his family after arriving with other deportees from the U.S. at an immigration facility at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a visitors' book at Russian writer Leo Tolstoy estate museum in Yasnaya Polyana outside the city of Tula, Russia September 8, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via REUTERS
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony for the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ducks are splashed by the heavy rains of Tropical Storm Hermine as it passed through Surfside Beach, South Carolina, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A Syrian boy plays next to the sea at the Souda municipality-run camp for refugees and migrants, on the island of Chios, Greece, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker cleans the windows of a luxury hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 6, 2016.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 7, 2016....more
The sun rises as fog covers the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Grinzens, Austria September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
