Photos of the week

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. The emaciated frame of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili lies on a hospital bed in the red sea port city of Hodaida, her suffering stark evidence of the malnutrition spread by Yemen's 19-month civil war. Baghili arrived at the Al Thawra hospital on Saturday. She is bed-ridden and unable to eat, surviving on a diet of juice, milk and tea, medical staff and a relative said. The 18-year-old is one of more than 14 million people, over half of Yemen's population, who are short of food, with much of the country on the brink of famine, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. The emaciated frame of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili lies on a hospital bed in the red sea port city of Hodaida, her suffering stark evidence of the malnutrition spread by Yemen's 19-month civil war. Baghili arrived at the Al Thawra hospital on Saturday. She is bed-ridden and unable to eat, surviving on a diet of juice, milk and tea, medical staff and a relative said. The 18-year-old is one of more than 14 million people, over half of Yemen's population, who are short of food, with much of the country on the brink of famine, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man sails in a inflatable kayak in a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A man sails in a inflatable kayak in a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy, October 22, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy, October 22, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis (20) after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis (20) after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq, October 22, 2016. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq, October 22, 2016. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy feeds pigeons on a snow covered embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A boy feeds pigeons on a snow covered embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok,Thailand October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok,Thailand October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton take part in a march through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton take part in a march through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Thomas Olton checks the lighting of a pumpkin decorated with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama at the Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns event at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Illinois, U.S., October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Thomas Olton checks the lighting of a pumpkin decorated with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama at the Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns event at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Illinois, U.S., October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea October 20, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea October 20, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Swans glide as the sun sets over Hawley Lake near Blackwater, southern England, Britain October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Swans glide as the sun sets over Hawley Lake near Blackwater, southern England, Britain October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of the girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of the girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
