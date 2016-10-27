Photos of the week
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. The emaciated frame of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili lies on a hospital bed...more
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man sails in a inflatable kayak in a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France,...more
A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy, October 22, 2016. Yara...more
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis (20) after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in...more
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq, October 22, 2016. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa...more
Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy feeds pigeons on a snow covered embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of...more
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton take part in a march through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Thomas Olton checks the lighting of a pumpkin decorated with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama at the Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns event at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Illinois, U.S., October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea October 20, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
Swans glide as the sun sets over Hawley Lake near Blackwater, southern England, Britain October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop...more
Next Slideshows
Islamic State escape tunnels
Iraqi counter-terrorism forces discover tunnels used by Islamic State as escape routes in Bazwaia outside Mosul.
Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul
Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.
Philippines' deadly drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed thousands of people since he took office.
Clearing the Jungle of Calais
France begins clearing the "Jungle" migrant camp as hundreds give up on their dreams of reaching Britain following sporadic outbreaks of unrest overnight.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.