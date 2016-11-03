Edition:
Photos of the week

A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den.

A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carries a tire around his neck as they call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016.

A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, November 2, 2016.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016.

Supporters touch first lady Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, October 27, 2016.

The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge and One World Trade in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 2, 2016.

Carnations and today's copies are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 1, 2016.

An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 30, 2016.

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016.

Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field.

A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016.

People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 30, 2016.

Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden, October 31, 2016.

A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 29, 2016.

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 31, 2016.

A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria October 28, 2016.

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq November 1, 2016.

A seagull flies past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain November 2, 2016.

