People pay their respects under a commemorative plaque next to the "La Belle Equipe" bar and restaurant in Paris, France, November 13, 2016, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

