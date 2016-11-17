Edition:
Photos of the week

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A man from the Muskogee tribe looks at the Oceti Sakowin shrouded in mist during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
The body of a dead man with his head wrapped with masking tape, whom police said was a victim of a drug-related vigilante execution, lays on a street in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of U.S President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2016. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
People pay their respects under a commemorative plaque next to the "La Belle Equipe" bar and restaurant in Paris, France, November 13, 2016, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People pay their respects under a commemorative plaque next to the "La Belle Equipe" bar and restaurant in Paris, France, November 13, 2016, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
People pay their respects under a commemorative plaque next to the "La Belle Equipe" bar and restaurant in Paris, France, November 13, 2016, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy as prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden interviews Assange in London, Britain, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Hillary back on stage

Hillary back on stage

Hillary back on stage

Hillary back on stage

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children's Defense Fund, her first public appearance since conceding the White House race to Donald Trump.

Nov 17 2016
Inside Trump Tower

Inside Trump Tower

Politicians, protesters and fans converge on New York's Trump Tower.

Nov 16 2016
Major quake hits New Zealand

Major quake hits New Zealand

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake pummeled central New Zealand, killing at least two people, damaging roads and buildings and setting off hundreds of strong aftershocks.

Nov 16 2016
The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud

Statues and ancient structures have been destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud, Iraq.

Nov 16 2016

