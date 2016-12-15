Edition:
Photos of the week

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A statue on the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral is silhouetted in front of a supermoon in Paris, France, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A man sits on a log on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Raniel da Silva, Ariel da Silva, Ariana da Silva and Daniel da Silva pose for a portrait on the top of a train wagon near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, northeastern Brazil, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Zulay Pulgar (R), 43, holds her son Emmanuel, 4, next to her husband Maikel Cuauro (L), 30, and her father Juan Pulgar, 73, while they pose for a portrait in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016. Picture taken November 17, 2016. Struggling to feed herself and her seven children, Venezuelan mother Zulay Pulgar asked a neighbor in October to take over care of her six-year-old daughter, a victim of a pummeling economic crisis. The family lives on Pulgar's father's pension, worth $6 a month at the black market rate, in a country where prices for many basic goods are surpassing those in the United States. "It's better that she has another family than go into prostitution, drugs or die of hunger," the 43-year-old unemployed mother said, sitting outside her dilapidated home with her five-year-old son, father and unemployed husband. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Fish gather in a corner as they are fed by passers-by at the Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A belt of ammunition is seen on the stairs during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul, Iraq December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
