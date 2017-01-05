Photos of the week
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS
Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Diana Pinheiro (top) and her daughter Rose react after they receiving the information that her son Ronei was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the...more
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the opening day of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria...more
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured...more
The body of a migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sit on a beach after police arrested them in Tripoli, Libya, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they could not afford to feed the animals, at a park in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, kisses his girlfriend as he sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Flowers are placed outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Jillianne Sabatini and Stephen Regalia share a kiss to mark the new year in Times Square in New York, U.S. January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five...more
