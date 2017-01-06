Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 6, 2017 | 6:20pm EST

Photos of the week

A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 20
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS

People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 20
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 20
Diana Pinheiro (top) and her daughter Rose react after they receiving the information that her son Ronei was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Diana Pinheiro (top) and her daughter Rose react after they receiving the information that her son Ronei was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Diana Pinheiro (top) and her daughter Rose react after they receiving the information that her son Ronei was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 20
Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Young monks take a break from their studies inside Thiksey Monastery in Ladakh, India September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 20
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 20
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the opening day of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the opening day of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) carries her daughter Abigail during a mock swearing in with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during the opening day of the 115th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 20
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 20
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 20
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand January 5, 2017. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 20
The body of a migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sit on a beach after police arrested them in Tripoli, Libya, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The body of a migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sit on a beach after police arrested them in Tripoli, Libya, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
The body of a migrant is seen as other surviving migrants, who were on a boat which capsized on Wednesday, sit on a beach after police arrested them in Tripoli, Libya, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they could not afford to feed the animals, at a park in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they could not afford to feed the animals, at a park in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Palestinian children sit on exotic taxidermied animals, which according to their owners died because they could not afford to feed the animals, at a park in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
13 / 20
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, kisses his girlfriend as he sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, kisses his girlfriend as he sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, kisses his girlfriend as he sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
Close
14 / 20
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 20
Flowers are placed outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Flowers are placed outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Flowers are placed outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
16 / 20
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 20
Jillianne Sabatini and Stephen Regalia share a kiss to mark the new year in Times Square in New York, U.S. January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Jillianne Sabatini and Stephen Regalia share a kiss to mark the new year in Times Square in New York, U.S. January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Jillianne Sabatini and Stephen Regalia share a kiss to mark the new year in Times Square in New York, U.S. January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
18 / 20
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
19 / 20
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five...more

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 06 2017
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 05 2017
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 04 2017
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 03 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast