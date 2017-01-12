Edition:
Photos of the week

Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia from the film Star Wars played by Carrie Fisher in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Policemen detain a demonstrator during a protest against the rising prices of gasoline enforced by the Mexican government, in Monclova, in Coahuila state, Mexico, January 5, 2017. Fidencio Alonso Courtesy of Zocalo de Monclova via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Nisa, 8-year old daughter of police officer Fethi Sekin, who was killed in the Izmir courthouse attack on Thursday, mourns over her father's coffin during a funeral ceremony in Izmir, Turkey, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Hakan Akgun

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Commuters sit on a bus on Westminster Bridge during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A full moon rises behind U.S. Border Patrol agent Josh Gehrich as he sits atop a hill while on patrol near Jacumba, California, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A woman, 60, who is suffering from malaria rests in her house at Kagorwa Pygmy camp on Idjwi island in the Democratic Republic of Congo, November 22, 2016. The woman died from her illness a few days later. REUTERS/Therese Di Campo

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Iraqi people, who are fleeing from clashes, walk with their children during a battle with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A man climbs an artificial wall of ice in the city of Liberec, Czech Republic, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Researchers hold giant panda cubs during an event to celebrate China's Lunar New Year in a research base in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China January 11, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A hawk owl sits on a fir branch near the village of Vasilkova, Belarus January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba, July 20, 2016. Cubans are adept at inventing ways to earn cash but Felix Guirola stands - or rather, cycles - head and shoulders above them. The handyman, who loves heights, provides advertising space for companies on homemade bikes that tower up to 7.5 meters (24.61 ft). He rides them around Havana in an ingenious way of getting around strict marketing regulations in the Communist-ruled island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
The Parthenon temple atop the ancient Acropolis is seen following a rare snowfall in Athens, Greece January 10, 2017. Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
A dog is pictured in a cage at a dog meat farm in Wonju, South Korea, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd as he arrives to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
