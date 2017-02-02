Photos of the week
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Survivors walk in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2017, to mark the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Soviet troops and to remember the victims of the...more
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 2, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary January 30, 2017 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, January 28,2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Russian soldiers, on armured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Pro-life activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belgians Florence Lutje Spelberg and Nicolas Mouchart drink champagne while sitting inside "The Pearl", a spheric dining room placed 5 meters underwater in the NEMO33 diving center, one of the world's deepest pools (33 metre/36 yards) built to train...more
Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of...more
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Christian...more
