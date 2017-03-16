Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 16, 2017 | 12:35pm EDT

Photos of the week

A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 20
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan, New York, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan, New York, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan, New York, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 20
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 20
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 20
A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah

A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A girl lies on a hospital bed after she was recovered from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahmah
Close
6 / 20
A man drinks champagne under the water at an open-air hot bath in Bogacs, Hungary, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A man drinks champagne under the water at an open-air hot bath in Bogacs, Hungary, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A man drinks champagne under the water at an open-air hot bath in Bogacs, Hungary, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
7 / 20
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 20
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 20
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 20
Survivors walk after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Survivors walk after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Survivors walk after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
11 / 20
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
12 / 20
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on March 16, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on March 16, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on March 16, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
13 / 20
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
14 / 20
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 20
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army in Jerusalem, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army in Jerusalem, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army in Jerusalem, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 20
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 20
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev, Ukraine, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev, Ukraine, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
19 / 20
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Next Slideshows

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to...

Mar 16 2017
Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Mar 15 2017
Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Mar 15 2017
California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Mar 15 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast