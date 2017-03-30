Photos of the week
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Funchal, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
House Speaker Paul Ryan holds a news conference after Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act act known as Obamacare, prior to a vote at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The relative of an inmate looks at a police helicopter flying over the Cadereyta prison after a riot broke out, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child peers through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag, during a support rally organised to mark the EU's 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in downtown Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via...more
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters take part in a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campana, at Animal Ortho Care in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau high fives a robotic arm as he takes part in a robotics demonstration at Kinova Robotics in Boisbriand, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in...more
