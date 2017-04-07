Photos of the week
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha,...more
Demonstrators scuffle with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and...more
North Carolina Tar Heels players celebrate after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The "Porte d'Aval", a famous arch of the Etretat's cliffs, is seen amidst sea mist in western France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A train carriage damaged from an explosion, is seen at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Mikhail Ognev/Fontanka.ru
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi boy who had fled his home with family looks out a bus window after arriving at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl from the Qureshi community rests behind a butcher shop, ordered to close, following regulations imposed by newly elected Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Jared Kushner (R), Senior Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, is pictured during a helicopter transit over Baghdad, Iraq. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/DoD
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as U.S. President Donald Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the...more
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, on the Libyan...more
May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000 acre (2400 hectare) property of 'Long View' near the town of Come-by-Chance, located over 700 kilometres north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged...more
Next Slideshows
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it...
America in the Great War
Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.
Ghosts of Chernobyl
Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.