Fri May 19, 2017

Photos of the week

An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is demolished as part of the city authorities' project, in Moscow, Russia, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Workers clean the floor next to empty shelves and refrigerators in a supermarket after it was looted in San Cristobal, Venezuela May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A vehicle that struck pedestrians in Times Square and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in New York City, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl stands around a bonfire as she celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers in between their knees, as they take part in a standing posture practice at a vocational school in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograph wearing a 3D-printed prosthetic hand designed and built by engineer Chang Hsien-Liang, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Mexican national Adalberto Magana-Gonzalez, 44, waits to be processed after being taken into custody by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Fugitive Operations team in Santa Ana, California, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A visas, eat during a break while harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A kangaroo looks on as golfers walk down the first fairway at Gold Creek Golf Club in Canberra, Australia, May 17, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A television plays a news report on U.S. President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House in Washington, U.S. May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Pilgrims attend a candlelight vigil at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
